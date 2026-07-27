The Elam Ending is what makes TBT so much fun

Let’s talk about the Elam Ending.

Andrew Harrison called it stressful. Willie Cauley-Stein nodded his head in agreement. Harrison said you want to be up by 10 to 15 points when the target score is set. “If not, every shot is a big deal. It’s definitely exciting, though.”

Kahlil Whitney enjoyed it on Sunday. La Familia’s hero in TBT’s quarterfinal round said the Elam Ending format creates some of the most intense basketball that he’s seen. For Whitney, the Elam Ending gave him one of his fondest basketball memories, he admitted, after slamming home the game-winner over Boeheim’s Army.

Archie Goodwin thinks it favors La Familia, especially on Sunday when the Kentucky alums trailed the Syracuse alums late in the second half. Goodwin said it took away their opponents’ momentum and allowed La Familia to lean on its defense to get stops, led by Cauley-Stein’s rim protection inside.

Goodwin had his Elam Ending in the previous round, sending The Ville home from TBT with a pull-up jumper in a one-possession game.

The players clearly enjoy it, and fans do, too. Without the Elam Ending, TBT just wouldn’t be the same.

If we’re being honest, alumni basketball is good for nostalgia, but it’s not always played at a high level. It’s fun, but would we sweat out these summer basketball games if they had traditional finishes? It’s hard to imagine the same intensity and interest if these 30-somethings finished games by running out the clock and shooting free throws.

The Elam Ending may never find its way to college basketball or the NBA, but it’s perfect for TBT. It gives us electric moments like Goodwin’s dagger over a rival in an elimination game and Whitney’s two-hand jam in traffic. Unlike traditional basketball, every TBT game has to end with a made basket, providing exciting finishes every time.

What is the Elam Ending?

If you’re new to TBT, the Elam Ending replaces the game clock in the fourth quarter with a target score. At the first dead ball after the four-minute mark, the game clock is turned off, and eight points are added to the leading team’s score. That’s the number both teams race to reach.

So, if the score is 61-59, as it was on Sunday when the Elam Ending began, the target score becomes 69. The first team to 69 wins. No buzzer-beaters. No intentional fouls to extend the game. Every matchup ends with a game-winning basket.

La Familia’s Elam Enders

First it was Darryl Morsell in Game 1 against The Ville:

Then, Archie Goodwin sent The Ville home for good in Game 3:

Archie hit the game winner and the Ls down! pic.twitter.com/oPDrxjsNkX — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) July 22, 2026

Most recently, Kahlil Whitney’s putback dunk kept La Familia alive and into the semifinal round: