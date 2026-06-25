the-first-bit-of-kentucky-wbb-practice-highlights-have-arrived

Can we just fast forward to November already?

Kentucky women’s basketball practice highlights have started to roll out, and the little we’ve been able to see is certainly promising.

Spoiler: these new faces can ball. 😼 pic.twitter.com/aWWPkLl4ua — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) June 25, 2026

Another newbie highlight thread for your feed. 💙 pic.twitter.com/58xoDBhgVF — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) June 25, 2026

It feels a bit ridiculous to try to take away a whole lot from the sub-10 second clips we’re getting, but there are a few things we can see. For one, it appears that Ayanna Patterson may have a bigger role at Kentucky than she did at UConn. Of course these are just workouts at the end of the day, but it appears that the former top five recruit will be trusted to handle the ball. That wasn’t necessarily the case in Storrs.

As it turns out, Me’Arah O’Neal truly is a threat from the three-point line, and it appears that she’ll have the green light from deep at Kentucky. At Florida last season, O’Neal shot 38.1% from beyond the arc. With three years of eligibility now thanks to the 5-in-5 rule, she could really end up being a massive part of the future in Lexington.

Additionally, as we saw through watching some Diana Collins‘ film, the Alabama transfer is not only a considerable three-point shooter at 39.8% a year ago, but she is an all-around offensive talent who can score in a multitude of ways. It’ll be pretty difficult to keep her off the floor it seems.

Kenny Brooks is a big believer in this team’s potential, and we’re starting to see why with some of these practice highlights.

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