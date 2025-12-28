The Jaguars made a movie about Josh Hines-Allen's historic career in Jacksonville

“There’s a new career leader in sacks and his name is Josh Allen.”

That was Tom Leach’s radio call when the superstar pass-rusher became the all-time leader in sacks at Kentucky — then Allen changed his name to Josh Hines-Allen in Jacksonville and did it for the Jaguars, too.

Not bad for a former two-star recruit, eh?

Back in November, Hines-Allen broke the franchise sack record with a 56th career takedown, passing Tony Brackens on the all-time list. Since then, he’s added four more to give him 60 in 105 games played across seven seasons in the NFL.

His historic career has almost been, shall we say, cinematic? That’s why the Jaguars decided to turn it all into a miniature movie to celebrate the occasion, creating a 46-minute documentary highlighting his entire journey from childhood to Lexington to Jacksonville, leading to his record-breaking moment to become the sack king.

It also includes his son Wesley’s cancer diagnosis and their fight together as a family, his transition from Josh Allen to Josh Hines-Allen and being inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame, among other moments that helped define who the former Wildcat superstar is today.

Carve out some time and watch this unbelievable feature on one of the greatest players to come through the Kentucky football program:

During his time at Kentucky, Hines-Allen finished with 31.5 career sacks to shatter the program record to go with 224 tackles, 41.0 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hurries, 11 forced fumbles, eight pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one blocked kick and one interception.

That led to UK HOF honors after being named a consensus First-Team All-American, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, National Defensive Player of the Year and a top-10 draft selection.

“It was a surreal moment,” Hines-Allen said of getting the call to the Hall of Fame. “Definitely proud to be a part of the legacy and kind of leave my legacy out here and continue to grow on. My goal was to always be the best defensive player to come out of Kentucky. That’s really what I strived for every single year. Just now to see my four years pass (in Lexington) and come back still in the league, playing at a high level seven years in, and now I’m getting recognized as a Hall of Famer?

“It’s surreal. Not a lot of guys can say that. I’m just totally blessed and honored to be in this situation in the first place.”

The feeling is mutual, No. 41.