The Journey recaps another Tennessee comeback and the denim debut

With big Kentucky wins come epic episodes of The Journey from UK Sports Video, the latest being a gem that dives into yet another comeback victory for the Wildcats to sweep Tennessee with the 1996 championship team in the house and the players unveiling their denim throwback uniforms in front of the guys who made them famous.

It was a pressure-packed moment for Mark Pope, one that he took in stride, starting by shifting the attention away from him and his former teammates, but the story this current group is writing as we speak.

“It’s not the denim, it’s what’s in ’em. This is a chance to honor a team that played 30 years ago and it’s a chance to honor Kentucky tradition, but this isn’t about any of those things, guys. This is about us,” he told the Wildcats before the opening tip. “This story that you guys are freaking writing — it’s awesome. This is us, let’s keep being us, because us is unbelievable right now. Us is special right now, do you feel me?”

Assistant coach Mikhail McLean shared a similar message, telling his players that they’ve overcome far too much to let any minor setbacks that may come their way slow them down. This momentum is real and he wanted them to go prove that on the big stage.

“There’s this quote that says, ‘You’ve survived too many storms to be worried about a little rain.’ … This team, we’ve been through everything,” he added. “The injuries, being down 15-17 points, guys not playing minutes ain’t getting back in the rotation. Every single time, what have we done? We’ve responded, right? You know why? Because pain has been our prophet.”

Then comes the game and everything that went with it, namely Tennessee’s early double-digit lead. Otega Oweh and Collin Chandler speak up in the huddle during the early deficit, calm and collected with no sense of panic, telling their teammates to ride the wave with small adjustments.

“We’ve got to start this comeback early,” the latter said at halftime.

Pope called for a defensive switch on Nate Ament and Ja’Kobi Gillespie, but said everything else about the team’s approach needed to stay with what helped them become the Cardiac Cats. What’s another one?

“You’ve been here before. We’ve been here before,” he said. “We know our DNA, we know what is inside of us.”

The final push was a beauty — this one among the sweetest of the season, knowing what it meant.

“Get that broom out,” Oweh told his teammates in the locker room after the victory.

With all of the former Wildcats in attendance, Pope told the current team that as much was said and done to honor the ’96 group, none of it matters compared to what happened against the Volunteers.

How they performed was the only real way to honor one of the best squads ever assembled, as this one looks to make its own history.

“By you guys living in your moment, that’s how you honor these guys and how you honor this jersey. There’s nothing more in the world that I want than what we’re doing right now,” he said. “This is awesome, the story you guys are writing is amazing. These guys are proud, I’m proud, you should be proud.”

See it all for yourself below:

Run it back this weekend in Gainesville? I’m down if you are.