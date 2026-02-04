The Journey takes you behind the scenes of Kentucky's win at Arkansas: 'The tougher team will always win.'

Kentucky had one goal and one goal only down in Fayetteville, taking on John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks: be the tougher team.

Do that, and the Wildcats would leave Bud Walton Arena with a victory. That was UK assistant Jason Hart’s message to the team in the locker room before tipoff. It wasn’t coachspeak, no lying or sharing false hope. It was on the players to prove they wanted it more, coming off a 25-point beatdown in Nashville just a few days before.

“No rah-rah — I don’t got no rah-rah. If you want to make it, you’re gonna make it,” Hart said. “That’s a personal thing. Go out and show to the family, to the school, you’re tougher than what you showed last game. That’s taking steps. The tougher team will always win.”

When the hogs were called and the Super Bowl party began with all of the lights and music, Mark Pope reminded his team that this is why they all signed up for this journey. Backs against the wall, underdog, chance to be a villain, for a sixth win in seven tries to peak at the right time? What more could you ever want?

“Don’t forget, this is what we dreamed of,” he told the Wildcats in the pregame huddle. “This is what we dreamed of doing, right here.”

The rest? Well, you know how it all unfolded. Fast start, big lead, Arkansas response, Kentucky final haymaker to earn the 85-77 victory in enemy territory — one of the biggest of Pope’s career.

It wasn’t easy, but the internal belief was there when external doubt was soaring.

“You guys came here, in probably the toughest environment in the SEC besides Rupp, and you did what we do, man,” Pope said afterward. “It wasn’t about feelings, it wasn’t about emotion, it wasn’t about hate or heart. It was about, ‘We’re going to go do what we do.’ I’m super proud of you guys. Un-freaking-believable job. Let’s go home.”

The Journey takes you behind the scenes — and it was their best recap yet:

The tougher team did, in fact, walk away with the win.

