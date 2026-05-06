The Kentucky Football Weight Room is Under Construction for $3 Million Renovation

There have been plenty of changes inside the Joe Craft Football Training Facility over the last six months. The biggest change was in the head coach’s office. Now, Will Stein is overseeing physical changes to the home of Kentucky football.

In late April, the UK Board of Trustees approved a $3 million project to update the Kentucky football weight room. In addition to the football weight room, the Nutter-Shively Complex is also receiving offseason upgrades. The day after it was approved, the weight room was completely empty.

The Kentucky Football Weight Room has been gutted to make way for offseason upgrades ahead of Will Stein’s first season. pic.twitter.com/xt7UZV4TBi — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) April 25, 2026

Some may wonder, “This is a new facility. Does it really need a facelift?” The Joe Craft Football Training Facility opened for business in July of 2016. After ten years, it was due for an update.

The new Kentucky head coach has put an emphasis on technology since he arrived from Oregon. During his first days on campus, he introduced the Monarc system to his team, giving players a jugs machine that does more than spit out footballs to a stationary target. They also slapped GoPros on the helmets of the quarterbacks, using a software that allows the passers to watch film from a first-person perspective.

“We’re going to always have a mindset and a culture of pushing the norms and working for growth and using every tool that’s out there that we feel like can help our players win,” offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said. “I think Coach Stein’s had that mindset, I’ve had that mindset. That was part of our relationship the last several years: always pushing the envelope and trying to do new things that help our guys grow.”

This new project is bringing even more new technology into the Kentucky football program.

“After ten football seasons, a modernization and upgrade of the weight room is necessary to meet the strength and conditioning needs of the football program… The $3,000,000 project includes electrical improvements and installation of durable, energy absorbing flooring to support new state-of-the-art weight and strength training equipment,” the Board of Trustees said in its approval letter.

It’s only been a few weeks, but new equipment is already being loaded into the Kentucky football weight room to ensure the players are ready to hit the ground running when they return to campus for summer training.

What’s another way to upgrade your strength and conditioning program? By hiring a Master of Strength and Conditioning. Joe Miday has achieved the highest honor in the profession.

Congratulations, Joe Miday 👏💪



Joe Miday has earned Master Strength & Conditioning 2026 Class, given out by the @CSCCaofficial. pic.twitter.com/f8g9znXAf4 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) May 6, 2026

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