The Kentucky Girls All-Stars Beat Indiana on a Buzzer-Beater
Imagine being from Indiana. That would suck. It REALLY sucked for the Hoosiers on Friday night when the Kentucky Girls All-Star Team delivered a buzzer-beating win.
Lexington Catholic was the host in Kentucky for the two-night doubleheader between the girls and boys all-stars from the border states. In the opener, the Kentucky girls let a double-digit lead slip away in the final minutes of the game, but unlike Wemby, they were prepared to close out the game at the buzzer.
In a tie ballgame with 3.2 seconds on the clock, Sacred Heart’s Brianna Wilkins drove the baseline. She got just enough daylight to bank in the bucket, giving Kentucky a 59-57 win over Indiana.
Assumption’s Ashlinn James, Kentucky’s Miss Basketball, led the home team with 22 points. She will actually cross the Ohio River and play college basketball in Bloomington for the Hoosiers. Wilkins’ game-winning bucket gave her 21 on the night. She’ll suit up at Marshall next season. It’s the third-straight win for the Kentucky girls in the All-Star series.
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It’s been tilted in the other direction for the boys. The Indiana All-Stars have won 36 of the last 41 meetings. 2025 Mr. Basketball Malachi Moreno was on hand to watch the action, but it wasn’t enough to provide a lift for the Kentucky team.
A 3-point game at halftime, Indiana pulled away with a 106-83 win. Mr. Basketball Jake Feldhaus had 23 points and 12 rebounds in his final game in the Commonwealth. He’ll suit up for South Florida next season. Former St. X star Jeremiah Jackson added 24 points for the Kentucky All-Stars. Indiana was led by Dikembe Shaw (24 points) and Brennan Miller (20 points, 12 rebounds).
The Kentucky-Indiana All-Star game moves to Indianapolis on Saturday. Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the event, which tips off at 5 p.m. ET.
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