The Kentucky Wildcats have shared their Derby picks!

Who will win the Kentucky Derby? Just ask the thoroughbreds in Lexington — they’ve got all of the answers for Big Blue Nation.

The returning Wildcats were asked for their picks ahead of the 152nd running of the Derby at Churchill Downs, and let me be the first to tell you, they’re all over the place. Some are predicting the trendy contenders to bring home the Garland of Roses while others are taking a stab at some serious longshots toward the bottom of the field.

And when I say longshots, I mean longshots.

11. Incredibolt (24-1) Trainer: Riley Mott Jockey: Jaime Torres Owner: Pin Oak Stud



3. Intrepido (46-1) Trainer: Jeff Mullins Jockey: Hector Berrios Owner: Dutch Girl Holdings and Irving Ventures



8. So Happy (5-1) Trainer: Mark Glatt Jockey: Mike Smith Owner: Norman Stables and Saints or Sinners



19. Golden Tempo (25-1) Trainer: Cherie DeVaux Jockey: Jose Ortiz Owner: Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable



18. Further Ado (6-1) Trainer: Brad Cox Jockey: John Velazquez Owner: Spendthrift Farm



Who will be the closest, or even nail their pick? Well, last year, it was Mark Fox representing the Wildcats in the Winner’s Circle — he predicted the win for Sovereignty, while Mark Pope picked Render Judgment (No. 17), Cody Fueger had Publisher (No. 14) and Mikhail McLean went with Burnham Square (No. 6).

If Moreno, Noah or especially Williams are right, they’ll make BBN followers very, very rich.

Who are you picking?

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