The Louisville Can Opener had a Field Day, Thanks to the I-65 Shutdown

If you reside within 50 miles of the city of Louisville, you’ve heard all about the I-65 shutdown. The traffic event of the summer has been the top story of local news for weeks. The Emergency Alert System was activated on Sunday night to prepare drivers for the drastic traffic change. No matter how loudly it was advertised, some people didn’t get the right message.

From June 1 through at least July 31, I-65 is closed between the Watterson Expressway and Spaghetti Junction, one of the most traveled roads in the state of Kentucky. For regional drivers, a detour around the city via the Watterson Expressway has been established. Some folks didn’t want to take that detour.

A more direct way to get through the city is to travel down Third Street, past the UofL campus. That’s not a problem for most automobiles. It’s a big one for semi trucks.

There is an infamous bridge near Louisville’s campus that is referred to as the Louisville Can Opener. It has a low clearance. Semi-truck drivers who are not aware often get stuck or have the roof of their trailer scraped off while trying to pass through the viaduct.

LMPD Deputy Chief Emily McKinley issued a warning two weeks ago: “Let’s make sure we avoid the can opener.” That fell on deaf ears.

On the first day of the I-65 shutdown, not one, but TWO semi trucks lost a battle to the Louisville Can Opener.

Well gang the can opener is going to eat better than any of us for next few months 😂😂😋😋. Have a great night cardnation rest well . L' S up and cards4eva ♥️💯🩸. pic.twitter.com/N2a7mqazYc — UNCLE Larry (@unclelarry1952) June 1, 2026

This is literally the second one TODAY. Going to be a long summer. https://t.co/sZbg9rlLhD pic.twitter.com/NPL66occhn — Felix Sharpe (@sharpereview) June 1, 2026

People in the city of Louisville anticipated some hiccups in the first days of the I-65 shutdown. The Louisville Can Opener delivered twice in day one. Hopefully, other truck drivers will learn this lesson and take the long way around the city throughout the rest of the summer.

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