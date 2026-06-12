The Louisville Kings' Tanner Brown Could Become the Next Brandon Aubrey

The Louisville Kings are playing for a UFL championship in Sunday’s United Bowl. They wouldn’t be there without their kicker, Tanner Brown.

The importance of a placekicker is overlooked until one’s leg becomes a weapon. That is certainly the case for Brown.

During the 2026 spring UFL season, teams must either go for it on fourth down or kick a field goal once they cross midfield. If the kicker can hit a 60+ yard field goal, it’s worth four points.

In Sunday’s conference championship game, Brown hit not one, but two 60+ yarders. He’s the first kicker to ever record a pair of 60-yarders in a professional football game. His 63-yard make in the fourth quarter made it a 9-point game, giving the Kings just enough cushion to advance to the United Bowl.

ANOTHER 4-POINTER 🤯‼️



Tanner Brown is good from 63-yards 🔥@DynastyFP 4-Point Field Goal pic.twitter.com/Jqp63Ed7Ks — Louisville Kings (@UFLKings) June 8, 2026

Brown began his college career at UNLV before transferring to Oklahoma State, where he made 39-44 field goal attempts. His 95.7% success rate was the best in the Big 12 in 2022. He tried out for some NFL teams, but never got the call-up. He’s showing NFL teams that he has what it takes. Brown was named UFL Special Teams Player of the Year this week after making 25-28 attempts during the regular season.

The UFL is a proving ground for NFL talents, and there’s one success story that will certainly help Brown’s case ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Brandon Aubrey played collegiate soccer at Notre Dame. After a couple of years in the MLS and USL, he gave football a try. After two successful seasons in the USFL, Aubrey caught the eye of the Dallas Cowboys. It was a gamble that worked out for America’s Team.

In his debut season, Aubrey led the NFL in points scored and was a First-Team All-Pro selection. He has the second-longest made field goal in NFL history (65 yards) and owns the NFL record for most 60+ yarders with six.

Brandon Aubrey created a path for Tanner Brown to rise through the ranks as one of the best kickers in America. He’ll get one more chance to prove it on Sunday. You’ll likely see Brown at an NFL Training Camp later this summer.

The Louisville Kings are 1.5-point underdogs against the D.C. Defenders in Sunday’s United Bowl, which airs at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

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