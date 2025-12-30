The Memorial Memo (EP. 51): Previewing SEC play with LSU up next
In Episode 51 of The Memorial Memo, KSR’s Phoenix Stevens is joined by Matthew Brune of The Bengal Tiger, On3’s LSU fan site, to preview No. 11 Kentucky women’s basketball’s next game at No. 5 LSU.
Before that, however, Phoenix talks about where Kentucky stands in the latest national rankings as well as the win over Hofstra. After talking about the upcoming LSU game, Phoenix goes over the Missouri game was well before ending the episode by previewing SEC play as a whole by giving some predictions on how the Cats will do in conference play.
The Memorial Memo airs at 3 p.m. ET on the KSR YouTube channel, and it’ll be available on the “Kentucky Sports Radio Podcast Network” feed wherever you get your podcasts afterwards.
