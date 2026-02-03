The Memorial Memo (EP. 55): Big recruiting news and Teonni Key's return

In Episode 55 of The Memorial Memo, KSR’s Phoenix Stevens breaks down where Kentucky women’s basketball stands in the latest national rankings, polls and projections to get things started. Then, Phoenix talks about Maddyn Greenway, Savvy Swords and Emily McDonald being named McDonald’s All Americans, as well as Tonie Morgan making the top 10 for national point guard of the year.

Lastly, Phoenix breaks some big recruiting news while talking about the upcoming games against Vanderbilt and Texas.

The Memorial Memo airs at 5 p.m. ET on the KSR YouTube channel, and it’ll be available on the “Kentucky Sports Radio Podcast Network” feed wherever you get your podcasts afterwards.

