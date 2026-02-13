The Memorial Memo (EP. 56): Cats bounce back against the Aggies
In Episode 56 of The Memorial Memo, KSR’s Phoenix Stevens gets things started by looking at where Kentucky stands in the latest national polls and rankings before then taking a glance at Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume.
Then, Phoenix talks through the Texas A&M win and how it came to be before wrapping things up by talking about Sunday’s game against the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels.
The Memorial Memo airs at 7 p.m. ET on the KSR YouTube channel, and it’ll be available on the “Kentucky Sports Radio Podcast Network” feed wherever you get your podcasts afterwards.
