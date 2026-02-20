The Memorial Memo (EP. 57): Revenge game in Nashville

Episode 57 of The Memorial Memo begins with KSR’s Phoenix Stevens talking about Kentucky women’s basketball NCAA Tournament resume, how the Cats are looking as far as contending for an SEC Tournament Championship goes and, of course, where Kentucky ranks in the latest polls.

Kenny Brooks‘ squad got a big win over Ole Miss this past Sunday, and we’ll talk about how that victory came to be, plus it’s importance moving forward. Before wrapping things up, Phoenix will preview this Sunday’s Vanderbilt game by going over the Commodores’ key players, recent games and more.

The Memorial Memo airs at 5 p.m. ET on the KSR YouTube channel, and it’ll be available on the “Kentucky Sports Radio Podcast Network” feed wherever you get your podcasts afterwards.

