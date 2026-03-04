The Memorial Memo (EP. 59): Cats beat Hogs to start SEC Tournament

In Episode 59 of The Memorial Memo, KSR’s Phoenix Stevens talks about Kentucky women’s basketball’s win over the Arkansas Razorbacks to get things started in the SEC Tournament. KSR is in Greenville, and we’ll talk about the first-round Cats victory as well as the rest of the tournament.

The Memorial Memo airs at 7 p.m. ET on the KSR YouTube channel, and it’ll be available on the “Kentucky Sports Radio Podcast Network” feed wherever you get your podcasts afterwards.

