The Memorial Memo (EP. 60): Will Kentucky host?
The big question surrounding Kentucky women’s basketball right now is if the Cats will get to host in the NCAA Tournament, and KSR’s Phoenix Stevens explores that question in episode 60 of The Memorial Memo.
Phoenix will recap the week in Greenville for the SEC Tournament before diving into Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume as well as other teams that could threaten Kentucky’s positioning in the field.
The Memorial Memo airs at 7 p.m. ET on the KSR YouTube channel, and it’ll be available on the “Kentucky Sports Radio Podcast Network” feed wherever you get your podcasts afterwards.
Change the game with Rhoback, a proud partner of KSR. Get the best fit and the best feel with their incredibly comfortable activewear. From polos and q-zips to shorts and delta performance pants, you will look good and feel good with Rhoback. Use promo code KSR for 20% off your first purchase at Rhoback.com.
