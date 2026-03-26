The Memorial Memo (EP. 62): Kentucky goes to the Sweet 16!
Kentucky women’s basketball punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016 when it took down West Virginia 74-73 on Monday. In Episode 62 of The Memorial Memo, KSR’s Phoenix Stevens will break down the win and talk about what this moment now means for Kenny Brooks and his program.
After that, Phoenix will talk about the actual Sweet 16 game itself — 5-seed Kentucky vs. 1-seed Texas on Saturday. How can the Cats defy the odds and head onto the Elite Eight? We’ll talk about that and more as well.
- 1Trending
"Swimming" in money
The Athletic dives into Champions Blue, JMI
- 2Hot
KSR's inside look at Spring Ball
Will Stein gets the Cats ready for Fall
- 3
Jason Hart
Leaves UK for SMU
- 4
Booster's letter to UK
Questions Barnhart's new role
- 5
Mason Williams
4-star PG visiting UK
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The Memorial Memo airs at 6 p.m. ET on the KSR YouTube channel, and it’ll be available on the “Kentucky Sports Radio Podcast Network” feed wherever you get your podcasts afterwards.
Change the game with Rhoback, a proud partner of KSR. Get the best fit and the best feel with their incredibly comfortable activewear. From polos and q-zips to shorts and delta performance pants, you will look good and feel good with Rhoback. Use promo code KSR for 20% off your first purchase at Rhoback.com.
More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel
Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard