The Memorial Memo (EP. 62): Kentucky goes to the Sweet 16!

Kentucky women’s basketball punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016 when it took down West Virginia 74-73 on Monday. In Episode 62 of The Memorial Memo, KSR’s Phoenix Stevens will break down the win and talk about what this moment now means for Kenny Brooks and his program.

After that, Phoenix will talk about the actual Sweet 16 game itself — 5-seed Kentucky vs. 1-seed Texas on Saturday. How can the Cats defy the odds and head onto the Elite Eight? We’ll talk about that and more as well.

The Memorial Memo airs at 6 p.m. ET on the KSR YouTube channel, and it’ll be available on the “Kentucky Sports Radio Podcast Network” feed wherever you get your podcasts afterwards.

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More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.