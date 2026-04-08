The Memorial Memo (EP. 64): Kenny Brooks turns down Virginia!
In Episode 64 of The Memorial Memo, KSR’s Phoenix Stevens will be talking about the news that Kenny Brooks chose to stay at Kentucky rather than go to Virginia as well as who Kentucky could be targeting in the transfer portal.
Phoenix will go over all of the factors that played a part in Brooks’ decision to stay at Kentucky, and now that he will remain in Lexington, we’ll also discuss who we need to be monitoring as potential future Cats.
- 1Live
Transfer Portal Tracker
Who the Cats are pursuing
- 2Live
Roster Tracker
tracking Stay/Go Decisions
- 3New
Robert Wright III
Learn about a top PG target
- 4New
Sources Say HCTB
Latest Transfer Portal buzz
- 5Hot
Kam Williams
is BACK!
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The Memorial Memo goes over all of that and more at 6 p.m. ET on the KSR YouTube channel, and it’ll be available on the “Kentucky Sports Radio Podcast Network” feed wherever you get your podcasts afterwards.
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More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel
Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.
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