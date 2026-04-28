The Memorial Memo (EP. 66): Meezy O'Neal is a Cat!

Episode 66 of The Memorial Memo is set to be a fun one. For much of the episode, KSR’s Phoenix Stevens will talk about Kenny Brooks‘ latest get, Florida transfer forward Me’Arah O’Neal, who happens to be the daughter of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

We’ll talk about how O’Neal’s commitment came to be, what it means for program and what comes next for Kentucky women’s basketball.

The Memorial Memo goes over all of that and more around 5 p.m. ET on the KSR YouTube channel, and it’ll be available on the “Kentucky Sports Radio Podcast Network” feed wherever you get your podcasts afterwards.

Change the game with Rhoback, a proud partner of KSR. Get the best fit and the best feel with their incredibly comfortable activewear. From polos and q-zips to shorts and delta performance pants, you will look good and feel good with Rhoback. Use promo code KSR for 20% off your first purchase at Rhoback.com.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.