The Memorial Memo (EP. 67): Ajša Sivka is a Cat!
Episode 67 of The Memorial Memo is centered around the latest addition to Kentucky women’s basketball, Slovenian guard Ajša Sivka.
KSR’s Phoenix Stevens will break down what the 6-foot-4 former WNBA Draft pick will bring to the table. Additionally, we’ll watch some of her film and talk about where she fits on the roster.
- 1Breaking
Momcilovic
UK Zooms with top portal player.
- 2Trending
Pope answers BBN's questions
even some hard ones
- 3Hot
NBA scouts
on Malachi Moreno
- 4
Ajša Sivka is a Cat!
She's a former top 10 WNBA Draft pick
- 5
Golden Tempo
will NOT run the Preakness
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The Memorial Memo goes over all of that and more around 6 p.m. ET on the KSR YouTube channel, and it’ll be available on the “Kentucky Sports Radio Podcast Network” feed wherever you get your podcasts afterwards.
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More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel
Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.
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