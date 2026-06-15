The Memorial Memo (EP. 69): Jemma Amoore is a Cat and what J Batt means for WBB

In episode 69 of The Memorial Memo, KSR’s Phoenix Stevens breaks down Jemma Amoore‘s commitment to Kentucky women’s basketball and talks about the roster as a whole now that she and Me’Arah O’Neal are officially Wildcats.

Kentucky also just hired its next athletic director and CEO of Champions Blue, J Batt, who has a work history with Kenny Brooks thanks to his tenure as director of major gifts for athletics at James Madison from 2007-09. We’ll talk about their history together and what the new hire could mean for the women’s basketball program.

In addition to that, Phoenix will talk about how Kentucky’s schedule is coming together, including the games at Rupp Arena against Clemson and Louisville. Plus, a Thanksgiving weekend multiple-team event?

Oh, and as it turns out, Brooks may still be adding to the roster, even after the recent news.

The Memorial Memo goes over all of that and more around 6 p.m. ET on the KSR YouTube channel, and it’ll be available on the “Kentucky Sports Radio Podcast Network” feed wherever you get your podcasts afterwards.

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More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.