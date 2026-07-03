The Memorial Memo (EP. 70): Jayden McClain is a Cat!

In episode 70 of The Memorial Memo, KSR’s Phoenix Stevens will talk about Jayden McClain’s commitment to Kentucky women’s basketball and what it means for the program, especially considering that she is a 2029 prospect.

Additionally, Phoenix will discuss what he is hearing from Kentucky’s summer practices and if the 2026-27 roster is truly finalized or not. Plus, as we’ve done in recent episodes, we’ll answer some questions from Big Blue Nation.

If you aren’t watching live and happen to see it after it is done live streaming, feel free to leave a question or comment to be read on the following episode. Or, if you are watching live, say something for us to discuss in the chat!

The Memorial Memo goes over all of that and more around 6 p.m. ET on the KSR YouTube channel, and it’ll be available on the “Kentucky Sports Radio Podcast Network” feed wherever you get your podcasts afterwards.

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More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.