The most important unimportant things from Kentucky Football Media Day

Kentucky Football Media Day is always a whirlwind, especially this year. With a new coaching staff, a new nine-game SEC schedule, and NCAA rules changing by the day, there was plenty to discuss beyond the typical depth chart questions, injury updates, and season expectations.

Twenty-four hours later, we’ve covered all of that. Catch up here if you somehow missed it.

Now, let’s get to the important unimportant stuff from Media Day.

Here are a few random observations from a fun morning at Kroger Field that won’t change Kentucky’s win total, but caught KSR’s attention anyway.

Will Stein loves “Forrest Gump”

My favorite moment of the day came during Will Stein’s KSR interview. Asked to name his favorite movie, Stein didn’t hesitate: Forrest Gump.

“It’s got everything. It’s got love, comedy, it’s got action, it’s got football. It’s just got a great story,” Stein told the show. “I could watch Forrest Gump every day.”

How can anyone hate Forrest Gump?!



Will Stein 🤝 Drew Franklin loving this. pic.twitter.com/b8Jf68rWxZ — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) August 3, 2026

Jay Bateman buttons the top button

Media Day is hard work for everyone involved, but nobody worked harder than Jay Bateman‘s top button. Kentucky’s new defensive coordinator is a fun listen in interviews, but fans couldn’t help but notice that he buttoned the top button on his polo—the Mitch Barnhart special.

Kenny Minchey is a Zach Bryan guy (The Sandlot, too)

We learned a little bit more about Kentucky’s new quarterback. For instance, Kenny Minchey grew up watching “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Sandlot,” and football. From Nashville, Minchey doesn’t Titan Up. He said he didn’t have a favorite childhood football team, even though his dad loved the New Orleans Saints. Minchey was four when the Saints won the Super Bowl.

Also from Minchey’s personal life, KSR learned that he listens to Zach Bryan. The live version of “Starved” from a show in Michigan is his favorite.

UK’s new food provider spoiled us

UK’s new hospitality group used Media Day to show off its culinary skills. Though early in the morning for a heavy meal, the Media Day menu included carved-to-order smoke-roasted prime rib, brown sugar and bourbon-glazed ribs, citrus herb chicken drumsticks, Marksbury Farms spicy sausage, local sweet corn, and ranch-dusted potatoes.

Of course, Sissy Cakes were also available.

Sissy Cakes at Media Day.



I could eat all of these. pic.twitter.com/RsigWhXKXa — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) August 3, 2026

Beer bongs encouraged, per Will Stein

As Stein wrapped up his KSR interview, he left a parting message for Big Blue Nation, asking for full support to make Kroger Field the best college football atmosphere and Lexington the best college town in the country.

“How can we make Kroger Field the most intimidating stadium in all of college football?” he asked. “It takes (the fans) when we’re on third down on defense. I want them to be absolutely nuts. When we score a touchdown, I want them to go crazy.”

Also, “I want them to be tailgating their ass off before the game,” Stein said of the importance of fans on game days. “Beer bongs, whatever. Shots.”

You heard it from the man, BBN. Permission to party.