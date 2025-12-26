The Old Kentucky Denim Uniforms were Actually Denim

Big Blue Nation rejoiced on Christmas morning when the University of Kentucky gave fans a gift. The Wildcats will bring back the denim uniforms in February against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The beloved uniforms will return almost 30 years removed from their original debut during the historic 1996 season. If you told somebody 30 years ago that these denim uniforms would become a fan favorite, they’d laugh in your face.

Hindsight is 20/20. While I cannot provide an accurate gauge on how fans felt about them at the time, I can tell you what the players thought. They hated the denim uniforms.

When Converse initially created the unusual concept, they actually used denim, not just a material that looked the color. As you might suspect, denim is not exactly athletic attire. During the pandemic, The Athletic’s Brian Bennett revisited that moment in time with some former Kentucky basketball players.

“(Tony) Delk and Walter McCarty tested out Converse’s first prototype of the denim uniforms in practice one day. The material, (Cameron) Mills remembers, was very similar to actual denim, and trainers weighed Delk and McCarty before and after practice. Following a sweaty session, both players checked in 10 pounds heavier than they began,” Bennett wrote.

“Coach (Rick) Pitino was ranting and yelling at anybody that ‘there’s no way on Earth I’m asking my players to carry around 10 extra pounds,’ ” Mills says. “’You’ve got to be nuts.’ ”

Feb 17, 1996; Knoxville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Tony Delk drives to the basket against Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena, via USA TODAY Sports

Converse Takes One Last Swing with Kentucky

Context is key in this Converse-ation. Ten years prior, Converse was essentially the only shoe worn by NBA stars. If you played basketball, you rocked Converse kicks. The Weapon was an upgrade from the Chuck Taylor, popularized in this 1986 ad featuring pretty much every big name in the game.

A lot changed between 1986 and 1996. As cool as these old kicks may look now, Converse was out of fashion. Michael Jordan had transformed Nike into a basketball juggernaut. He did it with shoes that actually helped with performance, unlike the weighty Converse kicks.

Throughout the 90s, almost every major college basketball program was transitioning away from Converse to Nike or adidas. Kentucky was one of Converse’s last big brands. This was an opportunity to make a big splash with the denim uniforms. The plea fell on Tony Delk’s deaf ears.

“I already didn’t like the style of shoes I’m wearing,” Delk told The Athletic, “and now you think denim shoes are going to make me happy?”

The style of the time has been re-popularized. The icicle shorts worn in 1995 are a loud Kentucky basketball fashion statement that I brought to the backside of Churchill Downs during Derby Week in 2024. Tony Delk was preparing to join a local radio show when he stopped me — “Tony Delk wants to talk to me? — to ask why I would be wearing those shorts. Paraphrasing: “You think they looked good, but Converse was horrible.”

The 1996 Kentucky basketball team was one of the last to wear Converse gear. UK signed a partnership with Nike in 1997, and it’s still going strong today. Even though it was not hard to find contemporary critics of the Converse look, 30 years later, it’s a fan favorite. Whether that team wore denim, silk, or plaid, BBN would love it because we loved that Kentucky basketball team.