The Possession That Flipped the Script in Kentucky's Loss to Iowa State

When you see the final score, it’s hard to believe that Kentucky had the upper hand for most of the first half of the second round NCAA Tournament matchup with Iowa State.

The Cats opened the game 8-12 from the field, draining four three-pointers in the first eight minutes to build up a 20-9 lead. Iowa State responded with an 11-0 run to tie the game, but Kentucky found a way to recreate enough magic and build up a nice lead as the clock ticked toward halftime.

The score was 30-23 with two minutes remaining. Kentucky played outstanding defense for the entire shot clock, when Iowa State threw one at the rim. The ball hit Malachi Moreno in the hands. He could not corral the rebound. The ball bounced around to Milan Momcilovic as Kentucky’s freshman center tumbled to the floor. Iowa State’s 50% three-point shooter hit just the second three-pointer of the game for the Cyclones.

Milan Momcilovic comes up with the loose ball and buries a three 🎯#MarchMadness @CycloneMBB pic.twitter.com/RtBm5G0jqn — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2026

The error was amplified by another on the ensuing Kentucky possession. The chaos continued down the court, allowing Kam Williams to wriggle free unguarded. He drove to the lane for an easy dunk, but as he stepped to catch the pass, he stepped on the end-line, out of bounds. It was one of 20 Kentucky turnovers.

That quick segment got the snowball rolling downhill until it steamrolled Kentucky. The Cats had a chance to lead by as many as double-digits going into halftime. Instead of extending the lead, it evaporated. Iowa State went on an 8-0 run, taking the lead with Nate Heise‘s corner three as the clock struck zero.

Everything Kentucky needed to pull off the NCAA Tournament upset happened in the opening minutes of this game. Collin Chandler made his first two threes, including one that rolled around the rim and in. The Cats were defending well, and Iowa State couldn’t buy an outside shot.

Kentucky had an opportunity to take a double-digit lead into halftime and apply real game-pressure on Iowa State. Instead, they gave the Cyclones momentum entering the halftime locker room. Iowa State used that momentum to shoot 63.3% in the second half and 6-12 from three.

Big Blue Nation was filled with hope for almost an entire half, but is left seething entering a crucial offseason for Mark Pope.

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