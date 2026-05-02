The Puma has been scratched from Kentucky Derby 152

One of the trendy picks going into the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby has been scratched just hours away from the big race. The Puma, who opened the week with fifth-best odds at 10-1 before exploding as the co-favorite at 5-1 going into Saturday, has been ruled out due to swelling.

Derby officials announced the news early this morning, followed by a statement from the horse’s trainer, Gustavo Delgado Sr.

“We discovered some swelling in his leg due to a skin infection,” he said. “It’s incredibly disappointing, but the swelling should go down within a day or two. It’s just really bad timing.”

Jonathon Kinchen, best known as UT Big Hair, singled out The Puma as a sneaky Derby pick with good value on Friday’s episode of KSR.

“The Puma, I think, is very interesting,” UT Big Hair said. “It’s a horse that these connections won with Mage a few years back — same silk, same trainer, same owners, same rider. He’s been training really well, he’s been working and running really well. … He’s one that I think will probably get a little ignored and he should creep up a little bit in price.”

The Puma is the fifth horse to be scratched, joining Right to Party, Silent Tactic, Fulleffort and Corona de Oro. That leaves just 19 horses in the field ahead of the race at 6:57 p.m. ET.