The Soft Bubble Proves NCAA Tournament Expansion is Pointless

If you ask someone who could financially benefit from an expanded NCAA Tournament, they’ll tell you it’s a great idea. Every other person in the world thinks it’s a terrible idea. This year’s bubble provides ample evidence that a field of 68 is more than enough room for quality college basketball teams.

“We’re still talking to the various players in this one,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said last month. “I said all along that I think there are some very good reasons to expand the tournament. So, I would like to see it expand.”

What exactly are those “very good reasons”? Baker believes it will give college basketball players more opportunities if the field is expanded to 72 or 76 teams for the 2027 season. During the final weekend of the regular season, bubble teams had plenty of opportunities to prove they belong in the NCAA Tournament field. They did absolutely nothing with it.

Joe Lunardi’s bracket projections are far from perfect, but let’s use them as a guidepost. Of his final seven at-large bids and the first five out, nine played on Saturday. All nine of them lost. By the time Saturday’s games wrapped up, 13 bubble teams lost in 24 hours. The power conference losers:

UCF

Seton Hall

Virginia Tech

Missouri

SMU

Cincinnati

NC State

New Mexico

Cal

Indiana

Auburn

Texas

USC

Indiana lost by 13 points to Ohio State, another bubble team, and the Hoosiers actually moved up in the NCAA’s WAB Rankings. You are not a prisoner of the moment to say this is one of the softest bubbles in the history of college basketball.

Typically, the lead-up to the NCAA Tournament is defined by bubble talk. This year, Bruce Pearl has inspired thousands to discuss Miami’s merits as an at-large team. While the Redhawks keep winning, every other power conference bubble team is losing.

Kentucky Could Knock a Team Off the Bubble

The Wildcats finished the regular season by losing five of their last seven games. Despite the late-season struggles, most bracketologists project a No. 7 or No. 6 seed for Kentucky. They are not in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. They could keep another team from punching its ticket to the Big Dance.

Kentucky will open the SEC Tournament against LSU. If the Wildcats secure a win, a date with Missouri awaits on Thursday. The Tigers won their first-ever game at Rupp Arena in the second game of SEC play. Before their loss to Arkansas on Saturday, they were one of Lunardi’s last four byes, considered in contention for a No. 11 seed. The SEC has four of the final eight teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament field. Kentucky could receive some revenge in Nashville and prevent an SEC foe from punching its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.