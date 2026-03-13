The stats behind Kentucky's loss to Florida in a really ugly game

Friday’s quarterfinal game between Kentucky and Florida won’t be remembered as one of the all-time classics of the SEC Tournament. It was a really ugly game, with both sides struggling offensively. It was by far the lowest-scoring of their three meetings.

It was even worse for Big Blue Nation because Kentucky never led in the game and headed home before the weekend for the fourth straight year.

What went wrong? The list starts here.

Florida owned the glass

The most damning number on the box score was the rebounding margin. Florida finished with 50 rebounds to Kentucky’s 29, including 18 offensive boards. Those extra possessions created 21 second-chance points for the Gators.

Rebounding: 50-29

Offensive rebounds: 18-8

Second-chance points: 21-8

Kentucky couldn’t make shots

Kentucky struggled offensively for most of the afternoon, shooting 21-for-59 from the field (35.6%) and 5-of-23 from three (21.7%). Otega Oweh had his worst game of the tournament, going 5-for-18 from the field with three misses from outside.

Three-point shooting: 5-23

Florida lived at the free throw line

Florida struggled to knock down shots, too. The Gators shot 37.9% from the field and 15% from three, but made up for it at the foul line.

Florida’s FT shooting: 24-33

Kentucky never led

Another telling stat on the sheet: Kentucky never led in the game. Florida led for 38:23, while the teams were tied for just 1:37.

After the game, Todd Golden noted that Florida never trailed Kentucky in any of the three games this year.

Time trailing: 38:23

That was a hard game to watch

With all the fouls, monitor reviews, stoppages to check on Collin Chandler, and both sides shooting so poorly, it made for a long and brutal game to watch. Fans groaned with each foul called in the second half, as the game stretched to more than two and a half hours.

Duration: 2 hours, 31 minutes

One bright spot: Mouhamed Dioubate

Mouhamed Dioubate was Kentucky’s most efficient player against Florida, and for most of the game, the only Wildcat to hit a three-pointer. Dioubate finished with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including a 2-for-2 start from three.