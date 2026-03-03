The top-20 numbers behind Texas A&M’s offense

Kentucky‘s final true road game of the regular season comes tonight against a Texas A&M team that may not look overwhelming in the standings. However, a dive into A&M’s numbers uncovers a team that’s far more explosive than its record suggests.

Implementing “Bucky Ball,” named for A&M’s first-time head coach, the Aggies rank inside the top 20 nationally in several major categories, and that’s exactly why this matchup in Reed Arena is dangerous, even if the home team has lost six of eight games.

Looking ahead to the matchup, here’s where A&M stands out statistically on the scouting report.

Bench points (2nd nationally)

Texas A&M plays a deep bench, ranking second nationally and leading the SEC at 36.2 bench points per game. A&M’s reserves have scored 30 or more points in 17 games this season, including a 45-pointer at Arkansas last week.

Bucky McMillan rotates freely, with nine players averaging at least 13 minutes. Watch out for Zach Clemence, who has been strong off the bench lately, averaging 14 points and shooting 62% over the last six games.

Assists per game (8th)

The Aggies play fast, but also unselfishly. They lead the SEC in assists and rank eighth nationally, averaging 18.7 assists on the year. The Bucky ball rarely sticks, led by backup guard Jacari Lane and his 97 assists on the season. Lane’s 2.9 assist/turnover ratio is third-best in the SEC and 30th in the country.

Scoring offense (11th)

Texas A&M averages 88.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the country. They have scored 100 or more points six times this season (that’s a school record) and topped 110 on multiple occasions in the non-conference.

When the Aggies get hot, they can overwhelm teams in a hurry. Kentucky’s defensive discipline will matter. A&M is built for a track meet.

Three-pointers per game (14th)

The Aggies average 10.9 made threes per game, ranking 14th nationally and second in the SEC. Rubén Dominguez leads the way with 75 makes while shooting over 40 percent from deep. He is two three-pointers away from moving into seventh on A&M’s single-season list.

Five of Dominguez’s A&M teammates also shoot better than 40% from three this season. Don’t let them get hot.

Three-point attempts per game (15th)

To make a lot of threes, you have to shoot a lot of threes, and A&M ranks 15th in three-point tries at nearly 30 threes per contest. That outside shooting volume is by design in Bucky Ball. Early-clock threes, transition threes, kick-out threes, and any other threes are all part of the plan.

Assists/turnover ratio (20th)

Despite playing fast, the Aggies protect the ball. They rank 20th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.7 and own a positive turnover margin on the season. They force mistakes defensively while taking care of the ball on offense. If Kentucky keeps its turnovers in the low double digits, it can take away one of A&M’s biggest statistical advantages.

Mark Pope has stressed the importance of keeping turnovers down lately. Avoiding turnovers will be a key emphasis in tonight’s game. Go win it.