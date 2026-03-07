The Transfer Portal has Killed Senior Day

Kentucky will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday when Florida comes to Lexington for the final game at Rupp Arena of the 2026 regular season. The ceremony honoring Denzel Aberdeen, Otega Oweh, Zach Tow, and Walker Horn will look similar to ones we’ve seen in the past, but it will feel different than the one in 1988, which started with the statement, “Now for the most emotional moment in sports.”

Senior Day served as a moment to honor players who made sacrifices for four or five years, culminating in one final time in the spotlight. Tears were shed by fans, players, and their families. It will certainly tug at some heartstrings to see No. 00 play in his final game after two exceptional seasons, but it doesn’t feel the same.

This is not new to Kentucky basketball fans. John Calipari created a one-and-done factory in Lexington. Darius Miller, Derek Willis, and Dominique Hawkins were a few exceptions, but for the most part, Senior Day served as a salute to walk-ons who rarely saw the floor.

What Kentucky fans experienced over the last decade is now the norm around college basketball. Mississippi State’s Shawn Jones Jr. is the only player in the SEC who is celebrating Senior Day after spending his entire college career in Starkville. CBS’ Isaac Trotter crunched the numbers. Only 22 high-major scholarship players are celebrating Senior Night this week at the school where they started their careers.

It’s become such a rarity that staying in one place now puts a player in rarified air. Alex Karaban won a pair of National Championships at UConn, but he’s never been the best player on his team. Instead of a typical Senior Day ceremony, he had his jersey hung in the rafters. He’s not in the same company as Ray Allen, Rip Hamilton, and Emeka Okafor, but he earned the honor because he stayed in Storrs for his entire college career. That’s where we are in this sport.

It’s not to say that we should discontinue this ceremony. A player should deserve a tip of the cap before their final home game, even if it’s only for a year, but it just doesn’t feel the same.

NIL, revenue-sharing, and the transfer portal have drastically changed college athletics. The diminishing four-year senior is just another casualty of the professionalization of college sports.

