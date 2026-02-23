'Their heads are really high': Kentucky isn't letting a couple of close losses demoralize them

Kentucky led for 30 minutes and 41 seconds against Vanderbilt on Sunday. The game was tied for five minutes and 41 seconds. Vanderbilt led for just three minutes and 38 seconds, but on an Aubrey Galvan go-ahead jumper followed by a Clara Strack turnover, they stole the game and walked away with the 81-79 victory.

Needless to say, it was an excruciating loss for Kentucky. They got close wins over LSU and Oklahoma earlier in SEC play, but since then, it’s been repeated daggers to the heart time after time.

At Tennessee, Kentucky battled in a tough road environment all game long and with the ball down two, Tonie Morgan went to inbound the ball to either tie or win it, and she panicked and threw it at the defender’s leg, resulting in a game-losing turnover.

The next game after leading Georgia late, Kentucky fell 72-67 at home in a game that felt like they just let it slip away.

Against Vanderbilt the first time around, Kentucky led, got down 72-62 and came up just short in a one-point, 84-83 defeat.

Then, there’s Sunday’s game.

Kenny Brooks‘ team has come up with some big, thrilling wins this season, but at the same time, there have been these repeated punches to the gut over and over again. It would be easy to feel demoralized after a stretch like that, but at the end of the day, this is a 20-win team that has shown that it can play with and even beat some of the best teams in the country.

If it weren’t for Teonni Key getting hurt, Kentucky is probably 22-6 or maybe even 23-5 and above .500 in the SEC — the most talented conference in the country from top to bottom. Point being, this is a really, really good team, and Brooks and his team know it.

“Their heads are really high. They know who we can be,” Brooks said after the Vanderbilt game. “It’s not a matter of — I don’t think anybody’s gonna look at where you are today, they’re gonna look at ‘How’d you finish?’ Our kids are not wavering on their confidence. They know that a play here or there, and it’s a different outcome. We just gotta continue to play together, keep the faith. That’s what they’re doing. Their heads are held high. It’s an experienced basketball team and a really confident basketball team.”

Kentucky will take the court again on Thursday at Auburn, who is 14-13 (3-10 SEC). Hopefully, the Cats can get back on track against the Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.

