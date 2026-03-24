There were days Kam Williams didn't think he'd be healthy enough to play again this season

When Kam Williams went down with a broken foot during Kentucky’s win over Texas on January 21, it immediately felt like his sophomore season had come to a close. A non-contact injury is never what you want to see send a player out of a game. Williams soon underwent surgery, with head coach Mark Pope giving the 6-foot-8 wing an “outside chance” of returning this season.

As he went through rehab, Williams was progressing faster than expected. Pope became more optimistic about his two-way player coming back. Williams was out of his boot by late February. By Kentucky’s first SEC Tournament game, he was listed as probable. The following day, he was coming off the bench against LSU, exactly seven weeks after suffering the initial injury. Williams appeared in 17 minutes against the Tigers, knocking down a three-pointer while chipping in two rebounds, an assist, and a steal in a Kentucky win.

Williams went on to play in all five of the Wildcats’ postseason games before the season came to an end on Sunday against Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His production was limited off the bench, but considering most didn’t expect to see him take the floor again until 2026-27, it was impressive he was able to suit up and play at all.

There were times during his recovery when Williams himself didn’t even think he’d come back.

“I learned that I was able to shake back quicker than I thought I would be able to,” Williams said after Sunday’s loss. “When the injury happened, being in a boot that long is not fun. It’s something that I was not used to as well. It was my first major injury.

“I never gave up throughout the process, even the days that I thought that it wouldn’t work out and the days that I didn’t think I’d come back. My teammates and the staff, trainers, everyone kinda held my head high, gave me a lot of confidence throughout the whole process, and I’m grateful for everyone.”

In a Kentucky season impacted by injuries, it was a breath of fresh air to see one of those hurt players find a way to make it back. Not only was the rehab process tough on Williams’ body, it was also clearly tough on his mental. After going through that, continuing to improve his mental approach to the game of basketball is a major focus for him heading into his junior offseason.

“Increasing my confidence in what I can get better at,” Williams said. “The mental part is the most important thing to work on for the offseason, because you can do all things but if you don’t believe that you can, you’re not gonna be able to do it.”

Like most of this season’s Wildcats, the 2025-26 campaign was an up-and-down adventure for Williams. He came off the bench early on before starting four games in non-conference play. He was moved back to the bench for a long stretch (even pouring in 26 points against Bellarmine on eight made triples) before once again being elevated into the first five. He broke his foot in only his seventh outing as a starter, missing a dozen games before coming back.

The Big Blue Nation was never able to see the actualized version of what Williams can bring on both ends of the floor. By the time his shooting was coming around and Pope trusted him to start, the injury sidelined him. Anything can change once the portal window opens, but Williams says he plans to run it back in Lexington next season.

With a full summer to get back into a healthy groove and improve his game, he could be a staple of Pope’s 2026-27 squad.

“That’s the plan, obviously. I love it here,” Williams said when asked if he intends to return to UK. “Definitely, I would love to be back here.”

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