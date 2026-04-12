There's a New Bat Signal for Kentucky Football Recruiting
Things get weird in high school football recruiting. A 17-year-old’s indecision can change how an entire fanbase feels about the future of their favorite team. There are many twists and turns throughout the process, culminating in a commitment announcement.
Mark Stoops got the entire Kentucky football fanbase invested in major recruiting for the first time. As the Cats picked up unprecedented steam on the trail, Stoops’ first coaching staff understood the importance of branding.
Wide receivers coach Tommy Mainord celebrated a recruiting win by posting “YAHTZEE!” on social media. It quickly caught on. The dice emoji was used to forecast good news. They even got the Wildcat mascot to take a picture with five oversized dice at Kroger Field.
These messages serve a purpose outside of just branding. Coaches cannot officially comment on recruits until they are signed. They must remain vague when it comes to recruiting, but also want to share a sense of elation while their fans are celebrating a major commitment.
There’s a new sheriff in town, and he’s bringing a new Bat Signal to the Kentucky football recruiting operation.
- 1Breaking
No. 2 QB
Commits to KENTUCKY
- 2Breaking
Top Portal PG
to visit Kentucky.
- 3New
Trent Noah
is BACK.
- 4Hot
Tyran Stokes 👀
schedules visit to Kentucky
- 5New
Book of Job
Inspires RB CJ Baxter.
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Brady Hull was the first player to join Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class. A few hours later, Will Stein shared a simple emoji. As Kentucky gained momentum for other targets, Stein got ahead of the news and started playfully sharing the Wildcat emoji before a monumental decision. On Sunday afternoon, Jake Nawrot retweeted his future head coach about 15 minutes before officially announcing his commitment to Kentucky.
He’s not the only one firing off the smirking Wildcat Bat Signal. General Manager Pat Biondo and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan were among the many staffers who got in the mix.
This is clearly becoming a thing. When BBN sees the 😼, good recruiting news is on the horizon. Now the question is, what exactly do we call it?
Got thoughts? Continue the conversation on KSBoard, the KSR Message Board.
After teasing the news, Stein celebrated Nawrot’s commitment with a BOOM!
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