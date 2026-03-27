These Kentucky Wildcats want to be remembered as 'fighters,' a team that 'never gave up'

Mark Pope‘s second group came in with championship aspirations and the cost to back that up, a $22 million price tag that weighed the Wildcats down all season, fair or not. The added pressure put Kentucky in an impossible position when Jaland Lowe went down with his shoulder injury — in and out throughout the non-conference schedule before ultimately calling it a season in early January — and Jayden Quaintance was limited to four games while Kam Williams missed seven weeks with a broken foot. Those were three likely starters, all out for the majority of SEC play, only Williams making his triumphant return to begin the SEC Tournament in Nashville and playing in all five of Kentucky’s postseason games through the NCAA Tournament.

Should Pope have better prepared himself for a potential disaster scenario at point guard, pushing all of his chips into the Lowe basket? Acaden Lewis‘ late decommitment screwed him over and Denzel Aberdeen was a welcome consolation prize — albeit not a true point guard, a position he was forced to learn on the fly. Should he have taken Quaintance’s commitment, coming off a torn ACL and meniscus, along with a fracture in his knee, knowing the tight post-recovery window and setback risk for a lottery talent whose draft stock was inarguably a top priority from day one? Maybe Pope adds insurance during the semester break, pushing to sign an international talent or enroll a reclassification candidate early? What does that do to team chemistry and confidence for the available players still trying to salvage a tough situation?

Hindsight is 20/20, and while Pope will use this difficult season as a learning experience, the reality is that he was in a no-win position once Lowe went down and the goal posts defining a successful season were moved. That isn’t the Kentucky standard, of course, but there were still games to play and a roster full of other players — including Otega Oweh and Aberdeen putting a bow on their accolade-filled careers — trying to make the most of a tough situation.

The result was an SEC Tournament quarterfinal finish and a half-court buzzer-beater to send the Cats to the Round of 32. It wasn’t the ‘really special’ finish Pope hoped for after experiencing ‘really painful’ lows, but the highs are worth remembering, as the players see it — and fans should, too. They still had Indiana, St. John’s, Arkansas, the Tennessee sweep, Vanderbilt at home and three postseason wins with some fun drama. They still hit rock bottom together and climbed out, known as the team that felt no deficit was insurmountable and managed to pull off miracles. Their heart was questioned early, but by year’s end, no one could deny this group’s guts.

That’s what they want to be known for — not the what-ifs and bad times.

“That we was all fighters. Nobody quit when they could have,” Brandon Garrison told KSR. “We just got through all the battles. Everybody knows how the season went. I would say we was a whole bunch of fighters.”

“Just a team that fought through a lot of adversity, a team that never gave up, and just a team that no matter what, we were always going to fight,” Malachi Moreno added.

During those low points — Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Alabama, and Mizzou, especially, during and following the 9-6 start in the first half of the year — they heard the criticism. Some of it came during games with the boo birds coming out in full force on multiple occasions.

They responded by winning eight of the next nine and putting themselves in the unlikely position of claiming the top spot in the SEC going into the Valentine’s Day road matchup at Florida. Then they were a Senior Day win against the Gators away from securing a double-bye in Nashville. Those opportunities were missed, obviously, but do they even have a shot at any of it if, say, Moreno’s jumper rims out in Baton Rouge? Or they let go of the rope in their other unlikely comeback efforts?

This thing could have gone off the rails and turned into a fiery explosion, but they fought through the continued turbulence to keep the train on the tracks.

“A team that always fought,” Andrija Jelavic told KSR. “There was a lot of times we were knocked down and we got back up, you know? A lot of times we were down and I heard a lot of negative, but we always showed up every day with our best foot forward.”

“I feel like we should be remembered that we didn’t give up, regardless of what happened,” Kam Williams added. “Obviously, a lot of people were doubting us, talking negative about us. We’d win two or three games in a row, and then we might lose one, and then people only remember the loss over the wins — which is completely up to them. It’s their opinion, but we never gave up, regardless of the lead or anything.

“I feel like today (vs. Iowa State), we still didn’t give up. We kept playing, kept fighting, played hard, and it just didn’t go our way at the end of the day. Obviously, basketball is just going to go one way or another, and it just didn’t go our way today.”

They knew the money chatter added a new and unique element to this team specifically. There was a target on these Wildcats’ backs as the most expensive roster in the history of the sport, reportedly. It was used against them with every loss and as an excuse to discredit their efforts with every win.

Fall short? You can’t lose with a $22M payroll. Pull it off? Well, that’s what you’re supposed to do with a $22M payroll. None of the players asked for that when they signed on to play at Kentucky, but they embraced it anyway.

That’s how the ‘most overpaid, overrated and disappointing team in college basketball’ didn’t totally collapse when the opportunities presented themselves.

Five weeks in, it is not up for debate: Kentucky is the most overpaid, overrated and disappointing team in college basketball.



Mark Pope has a massive mess on his hands. How will he fix it? pic.twitter.com/HUQn6JvdJe — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 6, 2025

“As the adversity team that never gave up,” Mo Dioubate told KSR. “This team was different from any other Kentucky team. It was a lot of talks with this team. I’m not sure what it was in the past, but this team, with having a new coach here and with the money that we were getting, the ups and downs, it was just a lot of talks in the media. A lot of fans had a lot of words to say to us. That’s what comes with being at Kentucky.

“I hope we’ll be remembered for the team that never gave up. They had a lot of ups and downs, but we fought. We got back up and fought every time.”

The assignment was to return to Indianapolis for the Final Four and hang banner No. 9. In that regard, Kentucky failed. The players understand that and are disappointed they did not meet those goals for themselves, the coaches or the fans, but that doesn’t mean you have to take ten months of work between June and March and throw it in the garbage.

They still grew, struggled and persevered together, developing relationships they’ll forever cherish as a battered locker room that didn’t necessarily thrive, but survived.

“I don’t know. For me, I’ll remember the — I mean, just the things that we go through as a team, and being here at Kentucky, you experience it with a lot of people. That’s what makes Kentucky so great,” Collin Chandler said. “But I’ll remember the memories, the things that we went through internally, together. There’s just a lot that we’ve learned as people together. Those are the things that I’m going to remember.

“I hope — I mean, we didn’t make a Final Four like Kentucky’s used to, or remembered for that, which is sad. We didn’t reach the goals we want to, but hopefully we’re remembered for the good things that this team brought, though, as well.”