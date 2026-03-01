They took Chandler's three, then nearly took Garrison's head
Remember in the first season of “Game of Thrones” when (**spoiler alert**) Ned Stark is beheaded with his own sword in front of a stunned crowd in King’s Landing as his daughter, Arya, watches on from the statue of Baelor the Blessed? If you’re unfamiliar with any of that, imagine a shocking plot twist where a main character’s head is suddenly removed from the rest of his body.
That’s a lot like what Vanderbilt tried to do to Brandon Garrison.
Using Devin McGlockton’s left arm as a sword, the Commodores nearly took Garrison’s head off as the crowd looked on in Lexington. A foul had already been whistled on one of McGlockton’s teammates before he caught Garrison up high and left him lying on the floor in pain.
Doug Shows & Co. reviewed the play and ultimately assessed McGlockton a dead-ball technical foul, drawing boos from Kentucky fans who (a) didn’t let Shows finish the explanation of the review, and (b) wanted a harsher punishment.
McGlockton later fouled out with zero points. Garrison disappeared briefly to the locker room, then returned.
Collin Chandler robbed of a seventh 3 by a phantom leg-kick call
Moments before the hard foul on Garrison, a cheap foul was called on Collin Chandler for extending his leg while draining a three-pointer in the second half. Chandler drilled what would’ve been his seventh made three on nine attempts, only to have the officiating crew wave off the basket on a very controversial call.
“I would argue that’s part of Chandler’s normal shooting motion,” said Dane Bradshaw on the broadcast.
Chandler should’ve had 26 points in the win, not 23. His fan club just wants that to be known.
