Things are not going well for the Cats in Tuscaloosa

There was hope this Kentucky team had turned the corner after beating Indiana and St. John’s to end the non-conference schedule after such a poor start to the season, especially at full strength. That does not appear to be the case in Tuscaloosa with the Wildcats reverting right back to what we saw against Gonzaga in Nashville.

They got some traction there at the end of the half and cut the 21-point deficit down to 13, only to give up a three-pointer right before the break to push it back to 16. And it feels like it’s going to take a miracle to pull off a comeback — especially with how hot the Crimson Tide are from deep.

Otega Oweh turned it on down the stretch to finish with 13 points on 4-7 shooting and 5-7 at the line with three rebounds and one assist. Outside of that, Jaland Lowe went for seven points, followed by Denzel Aberdeen with five, Mo Dioubate with four, Collin Chandler with three and Jayden Quaintance with two. As a team, the Cats are shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from deep — again, against one of the worst power-conference defenses in the country.

On the other end, Aden Holloway is up to 16 points on 4-5 shooting and 3-4 from three, followed by Houston Mallette with 14 on 4-4 from three. They’re shooting 51.5 percent from the field, 45.5 percent from three (10-22) and 85.7 percent at the line. Is that good? That sounds good. Must be nice.

It also helps when many of your looks are completely wide open because defensive discipline is poor — as is the effort, just like the Gonzaga loss in Nashville.

Kentucky has 20 minutes to fix it, but goodness, that feels easier said than done at this point.