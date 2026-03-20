Things are uncomfortable in St. Louis as Kentucky trails Santa Clara at the break

So, uh, this isn’t going the way anybody hoped.

Kentucky didn’t score for the final 2:29 and turned it over four times in the last 5:30 to turn a six-point lead into a two-point deficit at the break. Bad shot selection and turnovers are killing this team, and the worst part is Santa Clara’s best player isn’t even the one torching the Cats — he hasn’t even been on the floor, Allen Graves limited to six minutes with three fouls.

Instead, Elijah Mahi leads the Broncos with 10 points, followed by Jake Ensminger with six and Sash Gavalyugov with five.

For the Wildcats, Denzel Aberdeen has eight points, followed by Otega Oweh with an inefficient seven, Brandon Garrison with six, Mo Dioubate with five and Malachi Moreno with three. Collin Chandler is scoreless with five misses from three and the team just 4-15 from deep overall. They’re shooting well around the basket (7-9 on layups and dunks), but not playing to their strengths and to Santa Clara’s weaknesses as a team ranked No. 244 nationally in two-point defense and No. 267 in defensive free-throw rate.

We are uncomfortable here in St. Louis, the Broncos entering halftime on a 10-3 run and with all of the momentum, SCU fans getting a little too confident for our liking.

20 minutes to figure things out or the offseason begins this afternoon.