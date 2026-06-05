Three Bluegrass Boys have made it to Kentucky's campus

Move-in day continues for Kentucky men’s basketball. Four-star freshman Mason Williams and Furman transfer Alex Wilkins got the ball rolling earlier on Friday. A trio of Bluegrass Boys has joined them.

Malachi Moreno, Reece Potter, and Jerone Morton have officially made their way to campus. Moreno and Potter are returning big men from last season’s Kentucky roster, while Morton is a new transfer addition. They’ve settled in at the Wildcat Coal Lodge, where the players will live for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

The entire team is expected on campus this weekend, including Milan Momcilovic, who signed with Kentucky this week. Five of them are now settling into their new homes. Practice is set to begin on June 15, a week from Monday. 2027 four-star recruit Ryan Hampton also begins his official visit today, giving him a good chance to meet the new squad.

Getting Moreno back in the fold for a sophomore season was critical for Mark Pope this offseason. After going through the NBA Draft process — while turning heads along the way — the seven-footer decided on another run in college. Coming off an SEC All-Freshman campaign, Moreno has high expectations going into year two as a Wildcat. The Georgetown native averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 22.6 minutes per game last season. His role will increase this coming season as Kentucky leans on his production both offensively and defensively.

Potter comes back to Kentucky after redshirting last season. Checking in at 7-foot-1, the Lexington Catholic product spent two seasons at Miami (OH) before making the move closer to home. He still has two more years of eligibility remaining, although it’s yet to be seen what his on-court role will look like in 2026-27. Along with Moreno, Kentucky also has Washington transfer Franck Kepnang, a 24-year-old big man who will likely slide in as the backup center, on the roster.

As for Morton, the central Kentucky native spent his first two college seasons at Morehead State before making the move to Washington State for this past season. Now back closer to home, he’ll bring some needed depth to Kentucky’s backcourt. The 6-foot-4 Morton averaged 7.8 points and 2.6 assists per game last season for the Cougars on shooting splits of 43.8/38.8/82.0.

Kentucky Basketball’s 2026-27 Roster