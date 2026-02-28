'Three-Headed GOAT': Kentucky's backcourt trio dropped 61 points on Vandy

Kentucky’s starting backcourt is leading the team in scoring this season. They combined to drop 61 points in a huge win over Vanderbilt on Saturday in Rupp Arena.

Colllin Chandler set a new career-high with his 23-point performance, shooting 6-8 from deep along the way, tying the previous record for his most three-pointers in a single game. Otega Oweh matched Chandler with 23 points of his own, becoming the first Kentucky player since 1996-97 to record 20 games of at least 20 points against SEC competition. Rounding out the guard rotation was Denzel Aberdeen, who once again filled in beautifully as PG1, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, and zero turnovers in a game-high 37 minutes.

Particularly during SEC play, Kentucky has played through those three more than any other Wildcat. They were excellent in a 14-point victory against the Commodores, a win that has this team trending back in the right direction with March right around the corner. That trio apparently has a nickname now, too.

“We the three-headed GOAT. That’s what we be calling ourselves,” Oweh said postgame, referring to the acronym Greatest Of All Time, adding that he just thought it up right then. “We definitely are gelling. And I feel like we’re doing a really good job of feeding the hot hand, and on top of that, capitalizing. The hot hand was Collin, but that opened up me and Denzel because they had to respect and play so aggressive on Collin, the lanes opened up for us. We’re starting to understand that.”

Otega Oweh speaks with the media after the game



He even says that he has a new nickname for himself, Collin, and Denzel…



“The three headed GOAT 🐐” pic.twitter.com/M102TO3FhZ — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 28, 2026

Kentucky’s triumvirate of starting guards works well together for several reasons. Aberdeen is the lead guard, Chandler is the shooter, and Oweh is the downhill attacker. Chandler’s shooting opens up driving lanes for Aberdeen and Oweh. Oweh’s drives and kicks set up Chandler and Aberdeen for clean outside looks. Aberdeen is the steady hand that makes the engine go and puts his counterparts in position to shine.

When all three pieces are playing at a high level, Kentucky has proven to be tough to beat.

“I like it,” Chandler said of the three-headed GOAT title. “I think someone should make a graphic, like an AI graphic of that. I’d like to see that.”

Don’t worry, Collin — the internet is already all over it. And that nickname will go viral outside of the Big Blue Nation if he and his backcourt teammates can continue this high-level of play going into March.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.