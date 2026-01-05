Three in-state Kentucky targets set to play in Saturday's All-American Bowl

Three of the state’s top-ranked class of 2027 high school recruits are en route to San Antonio for the upcoming Navy All-American Bowl.

That trio — all ranked among the nation’s top 400 juniors by Rivals — hails from Louisville, too. Trinity’s Allen Evans (CB), Christian Academy-Louisville’s Ja’Hyde Brown (WR), and Atherton’s Garyon Hobbs (S) are set to participate in this weekend’s annual All-Star-esque high school event. Evans is the highest-ranked prospect of the bunch with a four-star rating and a No. 90 national ranking (No. 2 in KY) by Rivals. Brown is also considered a four-star at No. 358 overall (No. 7 in KY), while Hobbs is labeled a three-star at No. 391 overall (No. 8 in KY).

The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl is set for Saturday, Jan. 10, at 1:00 p.m. ET (NBC) at the Alamodome. Evans and Hobbs will suit up for the East team, with Brown playing for the West.

After the previous Kentucky football coaching staff seemingly punted on high school recruiting, the new regime has quickly changed that approach. Will Stein and Co. are actively pursuing all three of Evans, Brown, and Hobbs since taking over in Lexington (and they’re not the only ones within the Bluegrass borders hearing from UK, either).

Hobbs announced on Dec. 28 that he is down to a top 10 list of schools. Kentucky made the cut, as did Michigan, Indiana, Notre Dame, Missouri, Louisville, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Vanderbilt. UK football’s new general manager, Pete Nochta, recently initiated contact on the Wildcats’ behalf. Hobbs visited Lexington for Junior Day in February of last year and was in attendance for the Kentucky-Ole Miss game in September.

As for Evans, he was re-offered by the UK staff in late December by new defensive backs coach James Gibson. He included UK in his top 10, which he released on Sunday. Meanwhile, Brown has been hearing from Nochta and the team’s new wide receivers coach, Joe Price. Former Kentucky associate head coach Vince Marrow was the one who initially offered the trio of Evans, Brown, and Hobbs. All three are members of Aspirations Fitness Institution, operated by Chris Vaughn out of Louisville, who has seen a handful of his players go on to play for the ‘Cats over the years.

All that being said, Kentucky has to make up ground quickly to land any commitments from these three in-state recruits. Indiana is trending as the favorite for both Brown and Hobbs, while Vanderbilt is being mentioned as a team to watch for Evans. If you want to see them in action against some of the nation’s top prospects, tune into NBC on Saturday.