Three memorable Kentucky basketball recruiting moments from Derby week

As we wait for any positive basketball recruiting news and the Kentucky Derby, let’s combine the two with a look back at Derby week recruiting news of the past. Derby Day 2017 brought a stunner when Kevin Knox made an unexpected commitment to Kentucky despite predictions for other destinations. Will Tyran Stokes surprise Big Blue Nation with a Knox-like move this week? I can’t tell you that, but I have major recruiting headlines from past Kentucky Derbys, beginning with Knox’s post-race surprise.

Kevin Knox’s surprise commitment on Derby Day

Kevin Knox will forever be the basketball commit most associated with the Kentucky Derby because he committed on Derby Day. In a move that shocked the recruiting world and timing that caught the Bluegrass off guard, Knox picked Kentucky over Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, and Missouri.

The unexpected move was announced through a tweet barely an hour after Always Dreaming won the 143rd Run for the Roses. Knox was the ninth-ranked player in the country and had kept any Kentucky momentum quiet leading up to his announcement.

Eric Bledsoe played in the Derby Festival Classic before joining Calipari’s first recruiting class

Shortly after the 2009 Kentucky Derby, Eric Bledsoe joined John Calipari’s first recruiting class in Lexington. Bledsoe had just been in the Bluegrass as a participant in the Derby Festival Classic, playing in front of the new Kentucky head coach in Louisville. Soon later, Bledsoe became the fifth member of Calipari’s first top-ranked recruiting haul, joining DeMarcus Cousins, Daniel Orton, Darnell Dodson, and Jon Hood. Calipari hadn’t yet signed John Wall at the time, but pitched Wall on the idea of playing with Bledsoe. Wall committed 12 days later.

Before Bledsoe picked the Cats over Florida, KSR’s own Matt Jones, the 2009 version of Matt Jones, tracked down Bledsoe for an interview at the Derby Festival Classic. Go back in time with the clip below.

Billy Gillispie landed a commitment from a middle-schooler

A couple of days before the 2008 Kentucky Derby, Michael Avery, an eighth-grader, committed to play basketball for Billy Gillispie at Kentucky. Only a middle schooler, Avery had picked his college before he knew which high school he would attend, leaving his own father shocked by Gillispie’s offer.

“Are you joking?” Howard Avery asked UK’s head coach. At 6-foot-6, Michael Avery came off the bench for his AAU team, and his father admitted that he hadn’t played particularly well in front of Gillispie before Gillispie extended the offer.

The news shocked everyone else, too, even UK President Lee Todd Jr., who couldn’t believe Gillispie had stooped so low as to sign a basketball prospect out of middle school. Avery wasn’t ranked nationally and hadn’t drawn any Division I interest at the time.

Needless to say, he never suited up for Kentucky because Gillispie was long gone by the time Avery began his college career in 2012. Gillispie was fired 10 months after Avery committed, and Calipari won a national championship before Avery’s would-be freshman season.

Now, back to waiting and watching for any Derby week surprises.