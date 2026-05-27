Three storylines to monitor on Draft Withdrawal Deadline Day

The last of the major offseason roster-construction milestones is finally here. It started with the transfer portal opening on April 7, then closing on April 21. That determined the total pool of players for schools to work with outside of the high school and international routes going into the 2026-27 season. Now, it’s the draft withdrawal deadline, leaving those testing the professional waters until 11:59:59 p.m. ET to decide whether now is the time to make the jump to the NBA or return to college.

Some will choose between the pros and their current schools. Others are already in the portal and are weighing free agency in a time when rosters are mostly set with a few desperate programs just a piece or two away from contention. If you thought the reported price tags were high this portal season, wait until you see what comes of this final wave.

For Kentucky and Mark Pope, they already got their necessary withdrawal decision handled with Malachi Moreno announcing his return to Kentucky late Sunday evening. The Wildcats would have been in a tough, tough spot at the center position had he kept his name in the draft, fielding interest late in the first round. Replacement options are not only slim, but out-of-this-world expensive. Avoiding that danger scenario was crucial.

That doesn’t mean UK is done, however. In fact, the Cats belong in that desperate category on the hunt for some star talent after missing on No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes. Fortunately, they’re positioned nicely with cash and a clear role available for someone to slide in and fill the void. Who will that be?

That, plus other storylines we’re monitoring here at KSR as we count down the hours to the midnight deadline.

Come home, Milan Momcilovic

You don’t need me to tell you just how important Iowa State star Milan Momcilovic is to Kentucky’s title hopes. The Wildcats are solid right now as currently constructed, likely an NCAA Tournament team with a chance to win a game, maybe two — but highly unlikely to make a serious run. Adding arguably the best three-point shooter in college basketball (16.9 PPG, 48.7% 3PT, 7.5 3PA) to the mix changes that.

Momcilovic has not shied away from his desire to keep his name in the draft, hoping to sneak in at the end of the first or with a fully guaranteed deal early in the second. He can name his price with a return to school, though, and he can get really crazy with it if he chooses to factor in the extra year of eligibility he’s expected to receive with 5-in-5 — bidding started at $5M and has only shot up from there.

There is a reason NBA teams expect the coin-flip shooter to withdraw and take the money as one of the highest-paid athletes in the sport next season.

Kentucky, Louisville and St. John’s have been the serious contenders from day one. Arizona has monitored his situation as Koa Peat juggles a similar decision, just as Illinois has with Andrej Stojakovic in the same boat. Those could swing their levels of interest (and available cash).

Should Momcilovic withdraw, as expected, the competition will be stiff, but UK remains in the thick of things.

Does Tounde Yessoufou emerge as an option?

Momcilovic is the prize, but it’s also fair to include Baylor guard Tounde Yessoufou in all home-run-swing conversations — because he’s got the talent and production, along with availability, technically speaking.

The 6-5 freshman averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest in Waco before entering the draft and putting his name in the portal. Like Momcilovic, he’s been blunt about his desire to turn pro, and his stock is much higher as a legitimate first-round possibility. But also, like Momcilovic, the money waiting for him back in school could force his hand and keep him from leaving it to chance.

UCLA is the heavy favorite to land him if he withdraws, but Kentucky has kept the door open, as well, with St. John’s also in there.

If you take Yessoufou and his agent at their word, the athletic two-way guard will be in the NBA next season, but talks with schools have remained steady and you can’t totally rule out a return until those are dead. He’s quite different stylistically from Momcilovic, exchanging shooting and size for motor and defense, but a college star worth investing in nonetheless. Either would do in Lexington, but the Iowa State transfer is seen as far more likely for schools ahead of the deadline.

Massive SEC decisions could shake up the league

Momcilovic and Yessoufou are the biggest names to watch for Kentucky in terms of joining the fun, but many others are nearing decisions within the league that will undoubtedly impact the Wildcats’ chances to compete in the SEC.

Arkansas’ Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond could swing the Razorbacks’ conference hopes as potential All-SEC faces on the wing back in Fayetteville, but they’re both expected picks one way or another. The former is right on that first-round line while the latter is firmly in the second. That’s a combined 27 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals of production for Coach Cal to sweat out until midnight.

Elsewhere, Alabama’s Amari Allen said he needed a first-round promise to keep his name in the draft, and he continues to flirt with that grade. Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner is there, too, but saw his stock slip some during the pre-draft process into the early-second range. The expectation is that both return to their respective schools, but, again, you can never be too confident on deadline day until a decision is finalized.

Kentucky’s status in the SEC will certainly be shaken up today, but the Wildcats are not alone. Others are dealing with pivotal choices themselves. After Florida emerged as a big-time draft winner with Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Reuben Chinyelu all returning to Gainesville, who else will join the mix?