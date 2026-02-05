Timberwolves trade Rob Dillingham to Bulls in multi-player deal

Rob Dillingham‘s time in Minnesota has come to an end.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Dillingham has been shipped from the Timberwolves to the Chicago Bulls ahead of Thursday afternoon’s NBA trade deadline. The deal is centered around Minnesota receiving guard Ayo Dosunmu, who averaged 15 points per game off the bench this season for Chicago through 45 games.

Below are the full trade details.

Timberwolves receive:

Ayo Dosunmu

Julian Phillips

Bulls receive:

Rob Dillingham

Leonard Miller

4 second-round picks

After he was taken with the 8th overall pick by Minnesota in the 2024 NBA Draft, it’s been a rocky start to Dillingham’s professional career. He appeared in 49 games (one start) as a 20-year-old rookie during the 2024-25 season, averaging just 4.5 points in 10.5 minutes per outing on 44.1 percent shooting from the field. It hasn’t gotten any easier as a sophomore: 3.5 points in 9.3 minutes per game on 33.3 percent overall shooting. Dillingham has come off the bench in all 35 games played this season.

But a change in scenery might be exactly what the former Kentucky guard needs. It’s no secret in Minnesota that he was not on head coach Chris Finch’s good side since being drafted. In Chicago, Dillingham should have more opportunities (although there are a ton of guards still on the roster) for a team that is not going to compete for a championship in the immediate future.

The Big Blue Nation certainly knows what kind of talents Dillingham possesses, too. The 6-foot-3 microwave scorer was electric to watch during his lone season at Kentucky under former head coach John Calipari. Dillingham averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists per game for the Wildcats on his way to making the All-SEC Second Team and winning SEC Sixth Man of the Year.