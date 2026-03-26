Timeline cleanser: Malachi Moreno surprises young UK fan with a signed jersey and ball
There is a lot of negativity around Kentucky Basketball these days, as March Madness moves on into the second weekend without the Wildcats. There is a divide among the fan base on Mark Pope as the head coach, what’s ahead for next year’s roster, and even some social media posts that took those conversations way too far into nasty territory.
Malachi Moreno and his mother were the subject of one of those over-the-top social media posts that were way out of bounds. Moreno even addressed the viral TikTok video at the NCAA Tournament, saying, “I usually don’t pay attention to things like that, but when you bring my mom into it, my family into it, that’s not okay with me.”
Today, let’s shine a positive light on the Morenos with a TikTok that shows the good in Kentucky and Big Blue Nation. We’ll call it a timeline cleanser.
- 1Trending
"Swimming" in money
The Athletic dives into Champions Blue, JMI
- 2Hot
KSR's inside look at Spring Ball
Will Stein gets the Cats ready for Fall
- 3
Jason Hart
Leaves UK for SMU
- 4
Booster's letter to UK
Questions Barnhart's new role
- 5
Mason Williams
4-star PG visiting UK
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Young UK fan’s signed Moreno jersey and ball
BradyRocksT1D is a young Kentucky fan in Georgetown with Type 1 Diabetes. He was recently surprised with a signed Kentucky jersey and ball, signed by Moreno.
“Is it Malachi Moreno? Are you serious?” Brady says in the clip. “Are you kidding, Mommy?”
@bradyrockst1d One year of #type1diabetes and my parents suprised me with my favorite player’s signature! @Malachi Moreno thank you for my gifts! I love them and No.24! #fyp #foryoupage #kentucky #basketball @kentuckymbb @UK Athletics @University of Kentucky ♬ original sound – BradyRocksT1D
As BBN does what it does this time of year, the good and the bad, remember what makes Kentucky Basketball special. The Moreno family, too.
Go Cats, Brady!
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