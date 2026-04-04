Timely hits elusive to Bat Cats in series-opening loss to Mizzou

Kentucky could not come up with the timely hit on Friday in the series opener against Missouri.

The No. 22 Wildcats stranded 13 runners on the night, leaving the door open for the struggling Tigers to plate the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning of a 5-4 win at Kentucky Proud Park.

“We didn’t do enough to win,” said a frustrated UK head coach Nick Mingione after his shortest postgame Q&A sessions of the season. “Like, we had our chances. Give them credit, they came back. They got the big hit, but we had our chances, and we just didn’t capitalize.”

Nine-hole hitter Donovan Jordan delivered the big blow, slashing a bending line-drive single the opposite way past UK first baseman Hudson Brown to bring home Keegan Knutson with the winning run. The latter had doubled with one out to set up Jordan’s big hit.

Missouri (18-13, 2-8 SEC) snapped a five-game losing skid and won for the first time in league play since an 8-4 win over Tennessee on March 20.

Unlike Kentucky, the Tigers came up with big hits consistently with two outs, collecting six on the night. Three of their five runs came on two-out RBI hits.

No. 22 Kentucky (22-7, 5-5 SEC) managed only six hits on the night, dropping its third straight game in league play.

The Cats put runners at second and third with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, but came away empty-handed as 4- and 5-hole hitters Hudson Brown and Ethan Hindle were struck out by Mizzou reliever Trey Lawrence.

Lawrence (2-0) worked the final three innings, allowing only one hit, two walks, and a hit batsman. The sophomore right-hander struck out five of the 13 batters he faced.

Jackson Soucie (0-1) took the loss out of the UK bullpen. He appeared to be cruising into the ninth inning after a strong, 1-2-3 frame in the eighth, but left two pitches up in the zone that led to the decisive run.

The Cats wasted a gritty start by their ace, senior right-hander Jaxon Jelkin, who threw 117 pitches over seven innings, holding Mizzou to just three earned runs while striking out 10.

Defense also hurt Jelkin as the Tigers scored three runs in the third inning after a foul pop-up near the safety net eluded third baseman Luke Lawrence and fell harmlessly to the turf. That would have ended the inning without any damage.

Up Next

The Cats and Tigers are scheduled to resume the series with Game 2 on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. (The start time was moved up a hour due to the potential for storms later in the day.) Sophomore right-hander Nate Harris (3-2, 5.70 ERA) is slated to take the mound for UK. Sophomore left-hander Brady Kehlenbrink (3-3, 6.75 ERA) is scheduled to start for Mizzou.