Tipoff time for Kentucky's NCAA Tournament opener has been announced

The stage has been set for Kentucky’s first-round matchup in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

A couple of hours after the full bracket was announced, we now have tipoff times for every game in the field of 68. The 7-seeded Wildcats will take on 10-seeded Santa Clara in St. Louis on Friday afternoon at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS — the first game of the day. You can view the entire first-round schedule here.

Spero Dedes and Jim Spanarkel will serve as the broadcasters inside the Enterprise Center, with Jon Rothstein working the sideline.

Bring on the madness! The tip times are set for the First Round on Thursday and Friday. pic.twitter.com/cx0IU80DtR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 16, 2026

Playing in the Midwest Region, Kentucky opened as a 2.5-point favorite against Santa Clara, per our friends at BetMGM, a number that has already been bet up to 3.5 in favor of the ‘Cats. The over is set at 160.5. KenPom projects an 81-79 win for UK, giving them a 55 percent chance to survive and advance, while BartTorvik is calling for an 81-80 Kentucky victory. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the blue and white a 72.2 percent chance to win.

Santa Clara is coached by Herb Sendek, who was an assistant at Kentucky under head coach Rick Pitino from 1989 to 93. Sendek has an overall record of 600–423 as a head coach, including a 187–128 mark across his 10 years in charge of Santa Clara. This is his first NCAA Tournament appearance with the Broncos.

With the game being played in Central Time, this will be an 11:15 a.m. local tipoff for a Santa Clara team that is used to playing in Pacific Time. Will the morning start play a factor for either team? We’ll find out on Friday. Go ahead and call off work/school now, BBN.

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