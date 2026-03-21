Tipoff time for Kentucky vs. Iowa State has been announced

We have a tipoff time for Kentucky’s Round of 32 matchup in the NCAA Tournament.

The (7) Wildcats will face the (2) Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET (CBS) in St. Louis with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line. Spero Dedes and Jim Spanarkel will once again serve as the broadcasters inside the Enterprise Center. Jon Rothstein will work the sideline.

Kentucky is considered a 4.5-point underdog by our friends over at BetMGM. The over/under has been set at 145.5. Iowa State could be without its star player, Joshua Jefferson, who suffered an ankle injury during the Cyclones’ opening-round win on Friday. Jefferson classified himself as “day-to-day” after Iowa State smacked Tennessee State by 34 points.

TNT Sports and CBS Sports Announce Tip Times and Matchups for Second Round Games on Sunday, March 22 pic.twitter.com/YlUX5JOfeC — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 21, 2026

If Jefferson isn’t able to give it a go, Kentucky’s chances of moving on greatly improve. The 6-foot-8 senior forward is averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game this season for Iowa State, picking up All-American Second Team honors along the way. His absence would be a huge blow to the Cyclones’ hopes of making a deep NCAA Tournament run.

But as long as Kentucky has Otega Oweh on its side, it might not matter who is on the other end of the floor. The senior guard poured in 35 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the Wildcats’ overtime win against (10) Santa Clara on Friday. Oweh joined Oscar Robertson, Bill Bradley, and Larry Bird as the only players in NCAA Tournament history to post that stat line. Oweh’s banked-in, buzzer-beating three-pointer from just inside the half-court line kept UK alive for five more minutes, enough time to come away with the 89-84 win.

Iowa State is talented with or without Jefferson. But Kentucky had March Madness magic on its side in round one. Will it carry over into round two?

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