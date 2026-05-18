TJ Otzelberger addresses Milan Momcilovic's NBA Draft Process, Transfer Decision

What’s the latest with Milan Momcilovic? The Iowa State sharpshooter continues to test the NBA Draft waters in search of a first-round or guaranteed second-round deal ahead of the May 27 withdrawal deadline. Even though Momcilovic is in the transfer portal, likely ending his career with the Cyclones, TJ Otzelberger had plenty of praise for him today during a media opportunity — and an update on his draft process.

At a stop on the Iowa State Cyclone Tailgate Tour, Otzelberger fielded questions on Momcilovic and fellow draft hopeful Joshua Jefferson. He said Momcilovic has a few workouts set up for this week, including one with the Chicago Bulls today. The Bulls have the Nos. 4, 15, 38, and 56 picks in next month’s draft.

“I think for him, when you’re the guy that literally was the best shooter in the country, and then you have the positional size, the proven track record, again, as much as you can do in a workout or in a combine setting, you know, his body of work should really stand up.

“Obviously, both guys won us a lot of games and did a lot for us. It’d be great to see them both be first-round picks. I think there are variables that can happen, but I still think even in Milan’s case, when you’re a team out there, and you’d say, okay, every team needs shooting, once you get past the first 20 picks, you know, and they want something that can translate, like — shoot, guy’s the best shooter on the board, right? So, we’ll see. I’m optimistic both can be first-round picks.”

Momcilovic spent three seasons at Iowa State, totaling 1,349 points and setting the school single-season record for made three-pointers (136) and three-point percentage (48.7%) this past season. Both marks were the best in the country. Even if Momcilovic returns to college and it isn’t at Iowa State, Otzelberger says there will be no hard feelings.

“I love Milan. Like, he’s my guy. Obviously, we had a couple of years’ relationship prior to him even coming to Iowa State, and I think what you want for everybody in your program is for their dreams to become a reality. And, obviously, with the season he had and how he’s continued to develop, he put himself in a great position for the draft.

“And yet, at the same time, in the climate and the landscape of college athletics, it’s important to keep your options open and leave that available at the end if it isn’t to go your way. So, everything, all the conversations were great. I really respect how he went through and made his decisions, and I don’t think there’s anybody who’s a loser in this situation, right? We had a great experience with him for three seasons.

“He’s put himself in a great position to go get drafted; if that’s not able to happen for him, you know, it’s important that he’s able to find a landing spot at a college that fits what he’s looking for.”

Rick Pitino, St. John’s remain in the hunt

If he returns to college, Milan Momcilovic could earn $5-7 million next season, way more than a second-round deal. Kentucky, Louisville, and St. John’s are the teams currently in the mix, all with deep pockets, but Momcilovic told reporters last week at the NBA Draft Combine that money won’t be the only factor in his decision; fit will be just as, if not more important. Kentucky may be best positioned to offer both.

“I think Kentucky would be a good fit,” Momcilovic told the Herald-Leader’s Ben Roberts. “I obviously went against Pope at BYU his first year (in the Big 12), and I loved how his team played. I think we went 1-1 against them, but they killed us at their place, because they fly the ball up the court and shoot 3s. I really like the way they play.

“And obviously, Kentucky last year, he didn’t have enough shooters around him to really coach, I feel like, the way he wanted. But I think — if I were to choose Kentucky — that would be a good fit for me. I feel like I’d be a great player for him, and he’d be a good coach for me.”

Rick Pitino also spoke to reporters today and said that St. John’s is still looking to add two more pieces to its roster, suggesting that they would ante up for players who are testing the draft waters like Momcilovic and Baylor guard Tounde Yessoufou.

“We’re looking for two more pieces. We think we have an outstanding team that could play in the Big East and try to win a three-peat with the roster we have right now. But if we want to add to this roster and even make it better, so we could be in the hunt for once again, a top 10 basketball team, we’re certainly open to that as well.”

“We’ve got a team right now that we’re very bullish on,” Pitino added. “If we can add to this basketball team with one or two basketball players, I hope the guys that are going for pro, I hope they make the pros. I hope they stay in the draft. If they don’t stay in the draft, we have roster spots available if anybody wants to join this basketball team.“

Pitino already took one player from Mark Pope this season in Donnie Freeman. Someone keep him (and St. John’s booster Mike Repole) away from Momcilovic.