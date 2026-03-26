'To see it get recognition has been really special.' Behind the scenes of the viral Clara Strack photo

Kentucky’s 74-73 victory over West Virginia on Monday had more than its fair share of thrilling moments — Tonie Morgan scoring Kentucky’s final points that would ultimately put the Cats over the top, the big runs that both teams made, the Gia Cooke shot that danced around and off the rim and the Teonni Key Sweet 16-sealing rebound just to name some.

However, there is one moment from that game that will now stand the test of time because Morgan Simmons, a photographer for UK Athletics, was able to capture it in the most perfect, iconic way imaginable.

The photo, which fans made viral on social media, shows Kentucky center Clara Strack standing, letting the emotion of the game take over as she celebrates a bucket in a crucial moment.

However, the part that makes the photo unique from pretty much any other basketball photo you’ll ever see is that Strack looks like she just knocked out West Virginia’s Célia Rivière, who is seen lying on the ground in the bottom of the photo.

The photo is very much the modern day edition of the famous image of Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston. May we go as far as to say that Simmons may have taken one of the most epic basketball photos of all time?

Photo of Clara Strack by Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics

KSR talked with Morgan about the photo and how it came to be. She told KSR that she “took over 10,000 photos” during the West Virginia game, and “it takes me about two to three hours” to go through, sort and edit the photos before coming up with roughly 150 that she’ll turn into UK Athletics each game.

“I actually did not see that coming together because for context, I shoot with about four cameras each game,” Simmons said of the viral photo. “So, I have a wide 24-70 by my side that I use for pregame, timeouts and postgame, and then I have a 70-200 which is usually in my hands at most times and then a 300, which is a really long lens to shoot on defense. Then, I also have a remote camera which sits right at my feet. It’s kind of propped up at the basket, all my settings are preset.”

Sure, there’s some luck involved when it comes to getting as magical a shot as that one, but Simmons was also well-prepared for the potential once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I was shooting Clara in this moment, just really tight with the 70-200, and that shot was actually halfway interrupted by a referee — it usually happens,” Simmons continued. “I didn’t notice what that shot was until I was editing it later on the bus, and I was like, oh, I really like this, this could be something because I didn’t notice that girl landed the way she did. I didn’t notice Clara’s reaction and also had the basketball in the basket, so it was just three things that tied together really nicely.”

When she was going through the editing process, Simmons knew she had a good photo on her hands, but for it to exceed a quarter million views across multiple social media platforms? She didn’t see that coming but is thankful for it.

“That’s really cool,” Morgan said. “I knew that was a good photo, and I knew that I liked it, but just to see it get recognition has been really special.”

“I think it was really nice that was a photo that surprised me because I didn’t recognize that as such a notable moment, and it was just a happy surprise when I was editing,” Simmons mentioned. “Sometimes, it’s good when things like that work out.”

Of course, that photo is very different from your average sports photo. The thing we love most about sports are the moments, and photographers like Simmons catch those moments, frozen in time so down the line, we can re-immerse ourselves back into that place, that instant where the photo was taken.

That’s the part that was ultimately special to Clara Strack as well. Strack also talked with KSR about the viral photo, saying that “it was a really cool picture” and that, clearly, Simmons is talented. Strack also thought fondly of the fact that the picture caught on with the fanbase. The photo really allowed Strack to “enjoy the moment and take it all in” after the fact.

It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things that have to go right for a photo like that to occur. There are a lot of different technical aspects that made the Strack photo as incredible as it was.

“That one really stood out to me just because of the composition,” Simmons told KSR. “The action and the reaction of Clara and the basketball was just kind of like the cherry on top that it was already in the basket and that Clara was reacting the way she did. I loved the way that framing has a lot to do with it. The girl, she landed, her arm kind of flew up. You can see her shoe off to the right side.”

Perhaps one of the most difficult aspects of getting a photo like that is that it all happens in the blink of an eye. In a split second, the photo of Strack would have been a completely different shot.

“We have to use our best judgment to capture it the way we want to,” Simmons explained. “Usually, I do have a tighter lens in my hand and then that remote camera — it’s pretty wide — and it captures everything that’s on that half, and I have it focused for the basket and anything in line with that. So, that worked out really well. It’s just sometimes with remote shots, they work out. Sometimes they don’t, and that one happily did.”

What is it about that photo that resonates with people so much? Some of the responses to the photo include:

“Photo should win an award” (@yazoomotif | Instagram)

(@yazoomotif | Instagram) “clara you better post this everywhere omg” (@lizziebelle.0107 | Instagram)

(@lizziebelle.0107 | Instagram) “Belongs in the Louvre…” (@vstyles17 | X)

(@vstyles17 | X) “this pic goes sooo hard” (@dissociatingtheafternoon | Instagram)

(@dissociatingtheafternoon | Instagram) “My god what a photo.” (@ByCoreyN | X)

(@ByCoreyN | X) “Incredible shot.” (@primetimeMitch | X)

(@primetimeMitch | X) “Oh this pic is TUFF” (@austin_white11 | Instagram)

(@austin_white11 | Instagram) “Clara gotta get this framed” (@badgyalsuspend | X)

(@badgyalsuspend | X) “One of the coolest basketball pictures I think I’ve ever seen.” (@Sorry4Swearin | X)

Point being, this photo by Simmons has taken the internet by storm since it was originally posted on social media by the official team account then re-shared by fans.

“I think people just like to see something different, and it is different the way that the girl was on the ground, and it just pans up to Clara celebrating and even the basketball and the goal,” Simmons said.

Kenny Brooks went out of his way to share some of his thoughts on the viral photo of Strack with KSR as well. KSR learned that Brooks might just be the biggest Morgan Simmons fan there is, and every day, whether it be on gamedays or just an average day at the Joe Craft Center, Brooks always makes sure Simmons is involved with whatever the team is doing.

“Morgan is the absolute best photographer I’ve ever been around,” Brooks told KSR. “Her ability to capture the moment is impeccable, and she seems to see things before they happen. On a personal side, she represents UK to the fullest. I love her.”

Photo of Kenny Brooks (left) and Morgan Simmons courtesy of UK Athletics

Back when he was playing for Lefty Driesell at James Madison, Brooks learned that “it’s okay to incorporate family with your program“. Simmons has certainly that family-like culture rub off on her, even if her role may not directly tie into wins and losses like the coaches and players.

“Working for this program has just been so much fun,” Simmons added. “The staff is incredibly nice and the girls are super welcoming. As a photographer, I’m supposed to really blend into the background, and I don’t need to be acknowledged, but the staff goes out of their way to talk to me, and even Coach Brooks comes up, he’ll talk to me and pat me on the back, and something as little as that just shows that this program has an incredible atmosphere and that they are so caring, and I can’t wait to see what they do in the next game.”

In its next game, Kentucky will take on 1-seed Texas as the program looks to make its first Elite Eight since 2013 and fifth in program history. An Elite Eight berth would match the best NCAA Tournament finish in Kentucky women’s basketball history. The matchup with the Longhorns is set for Saturday, March 28 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

Perhaps Simmons will be able to catch another magical moment like the Strack photo, but this time at the Sweet 16 in Fort Worth.