Kentucky pitcher Toby Peterson enters transfer portal

The 2026 college baseball season still has super regionals and the College World Series to get through, but roster-building for 2027 is already off and running. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened on Monday. Another Kentucky player has entered the transfer portal.

Left-handed pitcher Toby Peterson has gone one-and-done in Lexington.

I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. Thank you to the University of Kentucky for the last year. pic.twitter.com/QFK9KhJnqL — Toby Peterson (@tobypeterson9_) June 4, 2026

The Greater Chicago native appeared in six games for Kentucky this season and posted a 21.60 ERA and 3.60 WHIP across 1.2 innings with two strikeouts and six free passes. Efficiently attacking the strike zone was a problem early for Peterson in his career. Now the bullpen arm will be looking for a new college baseball home. The Kentucky transfer will enter the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Toby Peterson was the first Kentucky pitcher to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The Bat Cats have currently lost eight players to free agency since the ending their season in the Morgantown regional.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

So far, we know of eight Kentucky baseball players who will be looking for a new home this offseason. The portal window officially closes June 30.

P Toby Peterson (So.)

(So.) C Tagger Tyson (Jr.)

(Jr.) C Owen Jenkins (Fr.)

(Fr.) OF Ryan Schwartz (So.)

(So.) C Alex Duffey (Sr.)

(Sr.) RHP Lucas Hail (Fr.)

(Fr.) INF Michael Gardner (Fr.)

(Fr.) INF Maxime Boies (Fr.)

Pump It Up: Offseason Mode

There have been multiple Kentucky staff hires and some surprising transfer portal departures since the 6-5 extra innings loss to West Virginia on Monday night. What could be next? Another episode of “Pump It Up” returns to set the stage for a big offseason.

Takeaways from Morgantown

What could Kentucky have done different in the late innings?

Final thoughts on the 2026 season

What must happen this offseason for the 2027 team to take a step forward

Much more

Smash that play button.

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